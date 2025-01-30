Virgin Media O2 to Donate 12,000 Devices to Bridge Digital Divide

Share

Virgin Media O2 will rehome up to 1,000 pre-owned devices per month to charities across the UK via its partnerships with Hubbub and Good Things Foundation in 2025.

It’s part of the company’s commitment to tackle electronic waste (e-waste) and to support digital inclusion by getting pre-owned smartphones and mobile data in the hands of people who need them most.

Virgin Media O2 has announced a major initiative to combat digital exclusion, pledging to donate up to 12,000 smartphones to people in need throughout 2025.

This ambitious program, the company's largest device donation effort to date, will provide approximately 1,000 refurbished devices per month to its charity partners, Good Things Foundation and Hubbub.

These organizations will distribute the smartphones to community groups and individuals across the UK, enabling access to essential online services such as job applications, medical appointments and educational resources. The devices will also help people stay connected with family and friends. Free O2 mobile data will be available through Good Things Foundation and Virgin Media O2’s National Databank.

The smartphones will be sourced from customer returns and Virgin Media O2’s O2 Recycle program, giving unwanted devices a second life and contributing to a circular economy. Open to all mobile users regardless of their network provider, O2 Recycle has already recycled over four million devices since its launch in 2009.

“We’re kick-starting 2025 with our largest ever device donation program,” said Nicola Green from Virgin Media O2. “Our work with Good Things Foundation and Hubbub will get these devices into the hands of those who need them most, helping them access essential services and stay connected.”

The initiative aligns with Virgin Media O2’s broader sustainability strategy, the Better Connections Plan, and its goal to connect one million digitally excluded people through affordable connectivity and services.

Representatives from Good Things Foundation and Hubbub emphasized the importance of this partnership in bridging the digital divide and reducing e-waste. “Together, we can fix the digital divide for good,” said Helen Milner OBE, Group CEO of Good Things Foundation.

This donation program is part of Virgin Media O2’s ongoing commitment to tackling digital exclusion. The company has also established the National Databank and its Community Calling program, which has already rehomed 20,000 smartphones. Virgin Media O2 also offers affordable broadband and mobile plans for those receiving government support.

