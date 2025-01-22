US tech giants announce $500bn AI plan, Mr Beast joins bid to buy TikTok in US

Share



OpenAI is teaming up with Oracle and Softbank to build data centres equipped to power artificial intelligence (AI), with plans to invest $100bn (£81bn) “immediately”. Flanked by the bosses of the three companies at the White House, US President Donald Trump said the plan is a “resounding declaration of confidence in America’s potential”. OpenAI has previously called for major investments in infrastructure to support AI and pushed for government support of those plans. The ChatGPT-creator and Softbank said the joint venture, dubbed Stargate, intends to invest $500bn over the next four years. BBC

Crypto may have just got one of its most powerful backers in the newly appointed president. On the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration, the price of Bitcoin hit an all-time high of more than $109,000, as investors waited to see how he would boost the industry – although they were left disappointed when he did not mention it at all. President Trump and his first lady Melania also just launched their own cryptocurrencies, $TRUMP and $MELANIA, signalling their enthusiasm. Sky News



MrBeast, the YouTube star and highest-earning creator on the internet, has officially joined a bid to buy TikTok’s US operations. The 26-year-old has teamed up with the tech entrepreneur Jesse Tinsley, the founder of the online HR company employer.com, to make an all-cash offer for the social video app’s American unit. The approach was announced as Donald Trump said he was open to the US tech billionaires Elon Musk and Larry Ellison buying TikTok in the US. MrBeast – whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson – has floated his interest in acquiring TikTok in a number of social media posts. The Guardian

Rumours of a fourth member of the Samsung Galaxy S25 phone family continue to hit the internet and it seems that the “mystery” sibling could still make its debut at Galaxy Unpacked tomorrow. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim, as it’s thought to be called, will likely only be teased rather than launched in full, but a new report claims to know which regions it’s destined for. A “trusted source” told Phone Arena that the Slim will be available in 39 countries in total, likely from May. However, there’s not great news for customers in North America – neither the US nor Canada are on the list. T3.com

A leaker known as “Majin Bu” today shared an alleged image of a component for the rumored, ultra-thin “iPhone 17 Air” model.



The blurry, pixelated image shows a pair of rear iPhone shells with a pill-shaped, raised camera bar along the top. On the left side of the bar, there is a circular cutout that appears to be for a single rear camera. On the right side of the bar, there appears to be an LED camera flash and a tiny microphone hole. The ultra-thin “iPhone 17 Air” is the only iPhone 17 model that is expected to have a single rear camera, so the shell could be for that device. Mac Rumors

The best smartwatches are those that manage to perfectly blend smart functionality, sports tracking, and health metrics. In my experience, smartwatches shine in one or maybe two of these areas but rarely all three. That is true of the Apple Watch Series 10 and the recently released Huawei Watch D2. Could the GT5 Pro buck the trend? The Watch GT5 Pro, you guessed it, is the advanced or “pro” version of the Huawei Watch GT5, a more expensive watch aimed at serious fitness enthusiasts. Enhancements include dedicated golf and diving modes as well as the ability to measure both ECG and arterial stiffness. The build quality is also superior with a titanium case and sapphire glass. T3.com

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

