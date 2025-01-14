Upgrades that Add Value to your Home

Share

When the time comes for you to renovate your home, you need to make sure you make the right choices. If you don’t then you may find that you end up struggling to sell it and that you also don’t end up being able to increase the property value. If you want to do something about this then take a look below to find out which upgrades you should be focusing on today.

Remodeling the Kitchen

One of the first things that you need to do is focus on remodeling the kitchen. Updates to the kitchen usually pay off quite well. Don’t go overboard though. If you add a very expensive kitchen to a home that isn’t worth that much then you probably won’t end up with a good ROI. Rather than taking the time to replace all of your cabinetry, you need to just install some new doors or even the hardware. If you can do this then you will notice a huge improvement to your home, so be sure to keep that in mind.

Upgrade the Appliances

If you know that your appliances don’t match then now could be the time for you to do something about that. If you don’t take the time to upgrade your appliances then your kitchen will never look as good as it could. It may be worth taking the time to replace your older appliances with new ones that are more energy-efficient too. You never know, you may qualify for a discount when you do this if you tell your local council about your plans. This is a great way for you to save money, and you would be surprised what an impact it could have on your home.

Boost your Bathroom

Another thing you need to think about doing is boosting your bathroom. You will be able to recuperate a significant amount if you do this, but again, you need to make sure that you don’t go overboard. You need to take the time to install new fixtures, and you also need to brighten the room with as much paint as possible. Regrout the bathroom too if you can. You can also replace the mirror and the light fixture if you feel as though you’d like to see an even bigger improvement. This is a great way for you to transform the look of the bathroom, and it will make a huge difference overall.

Remodel the Attic

Adding square footage to the home can add up quickly, and it will also cost you way more than you might have budgeted for. If you want to do something about this, then make sure that you see the attic as being another bedroom or even a workout area. If you can do this and if you can convert it into a family room, then this will work in your favor quite a lot. You might also want to add more appeal for buyers who may want to personalize the space to make it their own.

Decking

Getting decking installed is a great investment, and it can also be very worthwhile. With that said, you do need to make sure that you take into account how much it’s going to cost. A wooden deck will recoup most of its value when the time comes for you to sell, but at the same time, you do have to make sure that you do your cost calculations. If you have a very small yard, then you may not want to pay a small fortune to have your decking replaced. You may want to, instead, focus on the other aesthetic aspects of your home so you can make a big difference overall.

Curb Appeal

First impressions are everything, so make sure you take the time to enhance your home’s curb appeal where possible. It may be that you focus on doing something simple, such as scrubbing your home’s siding, or even adding a new walkway. You don’t need to spend a lot of money here. You may find that it is a very effective way for you to get the job done. Installing a new front door is a good way for you to improve the appearance of your home, and it can make a lot of difference, too. Scrub the siding of your home so you can remove years of dirt build-up, too. If you can do this while retouching any worn-out areas, then you will notice a big boost to your home. Like most things on this list, you do have to make sure that you don’t go overboard and that you also focus on creating a paradise, rather than a luxury setting. Nature is always a good investment, and it also makes your home look cared for, so put some plants on either side of your front door if you want to make it stand out properly.

Energy Efficiency

A home inspector will always know if your home doesn’t have enough insulation or if you have drafty doors. All of this will lead to you using way more energy than you should be to heat your home. Small things go a long way here. It may be that you add some extra insulation to your attic or that you take the time to seal cracks around the home. If you can, you also need to make sure that you take note of anything that may be letting the heat out of your home. Buyers will always expect your windows to be in solid condition before they buy, so if yours are very old then replacing them could be a viable way for you to get a good ROI on your investment.

Remove The Swimming Pool

Even though this isn’t an upgrade, it is a renovation that will work in your favor. You need to take the time to remove the swimming pool if you have one. While it may sound like it is a luxury to you, to a buyer, it can be a huge thing that they have to maintain and this is the last thing you need. If you want to do something about this then you need to take the time to consider the energy costs involved with your pool. There is a high chance that they are very high and your buyer probably won’t want to pay it. If you remove this upgrade then you may find that you end up getting way more for your home and that you also end up making it more suitable for a bigger pool of buyers.

Replace your Roof

If you have a very old roof, then you may want to get this replaced. If you don’t then you are again leaving a job for your buyers to take care of and this is probably something that they won’t appreciate. If you want to get your roof replaced, then you have to go through a qualified roofer. If you don’t then you may find that you end up having to get the whole thing done again at a later date and this is the last thing you need. If you want to take action here, then it is also worth looking into the different types of roofs that are available. It may be that you conclude that asphalt roofing is the best option, or that you change the color of your roof. Things like this can help you to make the best decisions for your home as it stands, so make sure you don’t overlook them.

Convert the Garage

Another thing you may want to do is take the time to convert your garage. Converting garages is the best way for you to add some square footage to your home’s living area, and most buyers would love a garage, so it works well. If you can, before you convert your garage, you need to look at the local area. If a lot of properties have sold with a full garage then keep it as it is, but if you notice that most homes that are selling have a converted garage then this gives you an indication of whether you should convert. With that said, you should also take note of whether your garage can be upgraded. If you decide to keep it, then you may think that it is a good idea to add some more storage shelves or even some vertical storage. Things like this can add a substantial amount of value to your home, and you would be surprised at what a difference it could make to your property overall. If you want to do something to help yourself here, then it is also a good idea for you to consult with a garage door company, as they may be able to recommend a new garage door that will give your space extra security. Again, this will add value, and you may also find that it goes a long way toward your home’s curb appeal, which is major, to say the least.

