UK’s EV charging infrastructure showed rapid growth in 2024, claims Zapmap

Share



The UK witnessed a significant growth in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in 2024, with over 20,000 new charge points installed, according to charge point mapping service Zapmap.

This brings the total number of public charge points to 73,699, marking a 38% year-on-year increase.

Ultra-rapid chargers (150kW+) saw the most substantial growth, with an 84% increase in installations. These high-powered chargers are increasingly prevalent at motorway service areas, retail parks, and even farm shops, catering to drivers on longer journeys. The number of charging hubs, featuring six or more 50kW chargers, also rose significantly from 264 to 537.

While the National Audit Office recently confirmed that the UK is on track to meet government targets for public charge point installations by 2030, regional disparities remain. Although London boasts a significant number of on-street chargers, many other areas still lag behind. However, government-funded Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) projects are expected to address these regional imbalances in the coming year.

En-route charging infrastructure is expanding outside of London, with nine out of 12 geographical areas now boasting over 1,000 50kW+ chargers. However, Wales and the North West still require further development.

The growth in charging infrastructure coincides with a record year for EV sales – albeit mainly for fleet, rather than private, customers. Over 380,000 pure-electric cars were sold in 2024, accounting for more than 19% of the new car market. This surge has driven the total number of EVs on UK roads to over 1.3 million.

Zapmap’s driver survey revealed high satisfaction rates among EV owners, with 87% expressing satisfaction and only 3% considering returning to petrol or diesel vehicles. While home charging remains the primary charging method, 51% of EV drivers utilize public charging infrastructure at least once a month, highlighting its crucial role in supporting EV adoption.

Melanie Shufflebotham, Co-founder & COO at Zapmap, emphasized the importance of continued investment in charging infrastructure.

“Last year was another record year for charging infrastructure growth with en-route charging points in particular being installed ahead of the growth in electric vehicle sales.

“As we move into 2025, confirmation on a strong and clear ZEV (Zero Emissions Vehicle) mandate will also help to bring certainty and confidence to both infrastructure providers and UK drivers that the transition is happening now.”

Breakdown of high-powered chargers by geographical area (UK)

Region Devices End December 2023 Devices End

December 2024 YOY growth Channel Islands &

Isle of Man 9 11 22.2% East Midlands 855 1,093 27.8% East of England 937 1,499 60.0% Greater London 1,053 1,341 27.4% North East 369 501 35.8% North West 972 1,509 55.2% Northern Ireland 78 164 110.3% Scotland 1,171 1,578 34.8% South East 1,393 2,118 52.0% South West 981 1,450 47.8% Wales 438 636 45.2% West Midlands 1,074 1,462 36.1% Yorkshire and the Humber 784 1,109 41.5% Total 10,114 14,471 43.1%

Source: Zapmap database, 31st December 2024

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

