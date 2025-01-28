UK users are neglecting app privacy, study finds

Share

To coincide with Data Privacy Day on January 28, cybersecurity firm NordVPN unveils alarming trends in app usage habits.

Over a quarter of Brits (28%) confess they blindly accept the terms of service for apps and online services.

More than half (52%) admit to never reading policies on data collection and just under half (46%) choose to skip policies on data sharing with third parties.

The average smartphone user has over 80 apps installed on their device, making the potential for data breaches significant

The study found that individuals aged 15 to 29 are the least likely to read app terms and conditions, with their older counterparts showing slightly more caution. Across all age groups, however, the highest level of interest remains in policies related to data sharing with third parties.

However, nearly half (46%) of Britons admit to ignoring policies on data sharing. This lack of awareness contrasts sharply with public concerns about data misuse, especially as apps like TikTok and RedNote face calls to be banned as a result of privacy concerns.

Smartphone users are not entirely oblivious to the risks though, as only 3% of users grant unrestricted access to features such as location, microphone, and contacts, with 89% restricting permissions to only what is necessary for functionality. However, delaying software updates remains a widespread issue, with 37% of Britons regularly postponing updates.

Says Adrianus Warmenhoven, a cybersecurity expert at NordVPN:

“As debates continue over whether data, oil, or land holds the greatest value, in cybersecurity the answer is unequivocal: data.

“Personal data, unlike physical assets, can be copied, stolen, or sold without leaving visible traces, creating significant financial and reputational risks.

“Apps are a major culprit, often exposing sensitive information through excessive permissions, missed updates, or unauthorised data sharing.

To protect people’s privacy on apps, Adrianus Warmenhoven offers these preventive measures:

1. Always download apps from official stores – Unofficial apps may not check how safe it is before they are available to download, increasing the risk of modifications by criminals.

2. Familiarise yourself with the data permissions required by apps – Head to your settings and review and adjust these permissions as necessary, particularly sensitive ones like access to your camera, microphone, storage, location, and contact list.

3. Before downloading any app, read its privacy policy – Understand what information it will track and share with third parties. If the privacy level is unsatisfactory, consider an alternative. You can usually find this in the description on your mobile device’s app store.

Examples from the Apple Store from apps like Instagram and YouTube illustrate what data these apps use to track you and what data is linked to you.

4. Limit location access only when using the app – It is difficult to justify why some apps need to know your location at all times, so do not give it to them. Avoid using social media accounts to log in, because doing so can allow unnecessary data exchange.

5. Delete any apps you no longer use – This helps to prevent them from collecting data in the background.

