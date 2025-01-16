UK households sitting on £200 in unclaimed phone value, research finds

Share

Almost half (47%) of Brits have unused tech lying around house, 29% aren’t aware unused devices can make money.

Over a third (35%) of Brits don’t know where to trade in a mobile phone for cash

Nearly a quarter (24%) incorrectly believe that throwing away an unwanted mobile phone in a general bin, local tip or skip is ‘responsibly’ disposing

Only one in ten (11%) Brits have traded in a device in last five years

New research from Virgin Media O2 reveals that the average UK household is missing out on over £200 by failing to recycle their old smartphones.

While only 11% of Brits have traded in a device in the last five years, nearly 10 million people are unaware they can earn cash from their unwanted tech.

The research also highlights a concerning lack of awareness regarding responsible phone disposal. A quarter of Brits mistakenly believe that throwing away old phones in bins or landfills is acceptable.

“Many people are unaware of the value their old devices hold,” said Regina Mutonono from O2 Recycle. “By trading in their old phones, Brits can not only boost their finances but also contribute to a more sustainable future by reducing electronic waste.”

To maximize their return, O2 Recycle advises consumers to:

Trade in promptly: The longer a device remains unused, the lower its resale value. Protect your phone: Using a case and screen protector can significantly impact resale value. Avoid overcharging: Excessive charging can damage the battery, reducing the device’s worth.



O2 Recycle offers a convenient platform for consumers to trade in their old phones, tablets, and other devices. Since its launch in 2009, the program has recycled over four million devices, preventing them from ending up in landfills.

Find out more about O2 Recycle right here.

