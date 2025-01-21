UK climbs to 9th place in Surfshark’s Digital Quality of Life Index

Share



Cybersecurity company Surfshark has today released its 6th annual Digital Quality of Life Index (DQL).

This study, which indicates how well a country is performing in terms of overall digital wellbeing, shows the UK has risen by six places from last year to 9th in the world.



Out of the index’s five pillars, the UK performed best in e-government, claiming 4th place. The nation ranks 9th in e-infrastructure, 15th in internet affordability, and 23rd in e-security, but dropped in its internet quality.

In the overall index, the United Kingdom surpasses Ireland (22nd) and the US (17th). Collectively, European countries lead the world in their digital quality of life.

The United Kingdom is a leader in the digital quality of life for the following focus areas:

The United Kingdom ranks higher in e-government than 97% of the countries analysed

The United Kingdom stays at 23rd in the world in e-security

The internet is highly affordable in the United Kingdom compared to other countries

On a global scale, investing in e-government and e-infrastructure improves digital well-being the most

Says Tomas Stamulis, Chief Security Officer at Surfshark:

“In an election year like 2024, where the digital realm shaped the political discourse, prioritising digital quality of life proved to be more important than ever. It helps to ensure people are correctly informed whilst protecting the democratic processes. Our annual project provides a better understand as to where each county stands in terms of the digital divide, highlighting where a nation’s digital quality of life excels and where further focus is required.”

“However, the UK falls short in its internet quality. Despite being 19% higher than the global average, in a country so advanced a lot of Britain is facing slower internet speeds of 98Mbps. In stark contrast the fastest mobile internet – the UAE’s – is 430Mbps.”

Tomas Stamulis continues:

“The reason the UK has poor internet quality compared to other countries is largely due to adding infrastructure and there has been a fragmented roll out of fibre-broadband. This leaves a vast divide between rural and urban areas. Government subsidies have also been lower than other countries, slowing progress.

“By 2030, the government aims for nationwide gigabit broadband coverage, but this needs to be acted upon as soon as possible to avoid more rural areas suffering with limited economic opportunities, job access discrepancies and education disparity. Digital exclusion is a huge problem.”

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

