Tuscany among cheapest holiday destinations for 2025, Which? finds 

Despite the typically high prices associated with summer travel, holidaymakers can still find surprisingly affordable deals for August getaways, according to a new analysis by Which?

The consumer association analyzed thousands of package holidays to 13 European countries, revealing some unexpected budget-friendly destinations.

While popular beach destinations like Turkey and Bulgaria consistently offer competitive prices, Tuscany in Italy emerged as a surprising contender, ranking seventh in the list of cheapest destinations with an average price of £1,034 per person.

“Often considered a luxury destination, Tuscany offers a more affordable option than expected for summer holidays,” said Naomi Leach, Deputy Editor of Which? Travel.

The Venetian Riviera in Italy also made the top ten, further highlighting the availability of budget-friendly options within the country.

For all-inclusive packages, Spain dominated the list, with the Costa Blanca emerging as the cheapest option. Other Spanish destinations like Fuerteventura and Tenerife also ranked highly.

The analysis also revealed that some popular destinations, such as the Dalaman area of Turkey, may be experiencing lower demand due to concerns about extreme heat, potentially contributing to lower prices.

“Holidaying during school holidays can be expensive,” said Leach. “However, our research shows that careful planning and exploring less obvious destinations can help families find great deals and enjoy a memorable summer getaway.”

“Among favourite budget destinations such as Spain and Turkey we found some real surprises. And from the pretty Portuguese isle of Madeira to the glamour of Tuscany, booking early guarantees the most options at the best price for your summer break.”

Cheapest package destinations (excluding all-inclusive and full board)

Destination Average price pp for a 7-night package Dalaman area, Turkey £859 Agadir area, Morocco £889 Bourgas area, Bulgaria £904 Venetian Riviera, Italy £965 Corfu, Greece £984 Costa Brava, Spain £986 Antalya area, Turkey £988 Tuscany, Italy £1,034 Costa de la Luz, Spain £1,045 Kalymnos, Greece £1,051

The 10 cheapest all-inclusive destinations

Destination Average price pp for an all-inclusive 7-night package Costa Blanca, Spain £1,113 Fuerteventura, Canary Islands £1,146 Tenerife, Canary Islands £1,189 Dalaman area, Turkey £1,222 Bourgas area, Bulgaria £1,228 Zante, Greece £1,266 Mallorca, Spain £1,266 Gran Canaria, Canary Islands £1,268 Cyprus £1,314 Madeira £1,346

