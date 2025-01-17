TikTok will be banned in US from Sunday, Supreme Court rules

Share



The Supreme Court has ruled that TikTok is to be banned in the US from Sunday if it’s not sold by Chinese parent company Bytedance. The Supreme Court has ruled that TikTok is to be banned in the US from Sunday if it’s not sold by Chinese parent company Bytedance.

TikTok may proactively shut down its US operations, preventing users from accessing the app. Alternatively, the ban could be enforced gradually, with app stores removing TikTok and updates ceasing.

Despite his previous attempts to ban TikTok, President-elect Trump may now seek to avoid the ban, given his own significant presence on the platform. However, enforcing the ban remains a legal and complex issue. President Joe Biden has said he will not enforce the ban for the few remaining hours he is in office.

Released Friday 17th January, the Supreme Court’s judgement reads as follows:

“There is no doubt that, for more than 170 million Americans, TikTok offers a distinctive and expansive outlet for expression, means of engagement, and source of community,” the decision reads.

“But Congress has determined that divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns regarding TikTok’s data collection practices and relationship with a foreign adversary,” the statement continues.

“For the foregoing reasons, we conclude that the challenged provisions do not violate petitioners’ First Amendment rights.

“The judgment of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit is affirmed. It is so ordered,” the statement ends.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

