TikTok restores US service, Melania Trump launches cryptocurrency

TikTok has begun restoring service to the app in the US after Donald Trump said he would sign an executive order pausing its ban. A law signed by President Joe Biden last April required ByteDance, TikTok‘s China-based parent company, to sell the app to a non-Chinese owner by Sunday or face a ban. Some users reported that they lost access on Saturday night, and Americans opening the app on Sunday have been greeted with a message saying they “can’t use” TikTok “for now”. But in a post on Truth Social ahead of his inauguration, Mr Trump said he would issue an executive order handing the app an extension to find a new owner. Sky News

Britain’s economy has “regressed” by 20 years because of the rise in people working from home, Lord Rose has said. The former Asda boss said that remote working was creating a generation of employees who were doing what he considered not “proper work”. He also said that he believed there was a link between flexible working and a rise in mental health issues among young people. Speaking to BBC One’s Panorama programme, when asked if the UK could afford to work from home, Lord Rose said: “I don’t believe it can. Telegraph



The first photos of the next-generation Volkswagen T-Roc have been leaked online ahead of its official reveal, which is expected to take place later this year. The pictures, which appear to have been taken from a prototype’s infotainment or instrument screens, reveal it to be a more aggressive-looking proposition than the current T-Roc. It gets a more prominent front grille, slimmer headlights and large aero disc-style wheels, plus LED light bars at the front and rear ends. The look brings the T-Roc into line with the new Passat, Tiguan and Golf launched last year. Autocar

It was the moment we’d all been waiting for – and here in the UK, that meant a random lunchtime in mid-January. Clearly, you couldn’t pick a better time to unveil the Nintendo Switch 2 with a short, sub-three-minute trailer and next to no other details. As Nintendo product unveilings go, it’s about as classically obtuse as you can possibly get – we got to see the new console from a variety of angles, and we now know that on 2 April we’ll learn much more in a Nintendo Direct.The hardware itself didn’t hold many surprises either, largely thanks to an absolute avalanche of accurate leaks since mid-December onwards. T3.com

