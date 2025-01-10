TikTok makes last ditch bid to overturn US ban, updated Tesla Model Y revealed

Share



TikTok will appear before the US Supreme Court on Friday in a last-ditch effort to overturn a ban, in a case testing the limits of national security and free speech. The popular social media platform is challenging a law passed last year ordering the firm to be split from its Chinese owner or be blocked from the US by 19 January. The US government is arguing that without a sale, TikTok could be used by China as a tool for spying and political manipulation. But TikTok rejects that claim, arguing it has been unfairly targeted and the measure violates the free speech of its some 170 million American users. BBC

Elon Musk has praised the co-leader of Germany’s far-right Alternative für Deutschland party, as he repeated his claim that “only the AfD can save Germany” during a controversial live talk on his social media platform X. The virtual encounter between Musk and Alice Weidel on Thursday took place amid growing criticism over the US billionaire’s vocal support of far-right, anti-establishment parties across Europe, and accusations he is meddling in the campaign for Germany’s 23 February election. The Guardian



The updated Tesla Model Y has been revealed for 2025, with big design tweaks for the exterior alongside a revamped interior. The new Model Y has been revealed in China and Australia, though we expect UK sales to begin imminently too. The 2025 Model Y (which has been codenamed ‘Juniper’ throughout development) will be massively important for Tesla given the Model Y’s huge global popularity. With more than 1.2 million units sold, it was the world’s best-selling car in 2023, and here in the UK, the electric SUV was the fifth most popular in 2024. Autoexpress

Google is taking Gemini on the road with plans to integrate it into Android Auto, according to unpublished code found by Android Authority. While Google hasn’t officially announced this upgrade, The code revealed hints that Gemini’s integration is on the way, with several notable changes to the interface, including a Gemini Live icon and the option to “Ask Gemini” anything. Even though Gemini won’t actually engage through the interface yet, it’s clear the groundwork is being laid out. Tech Radar



Everyone seems to be talking about the Switch 2 except for Nintendo. Whether it’s the tech gurus at Digital Foundry weighing in on the leaked Switch 2 motherboard photos, rampant speculation about the upcoming console’s performance, or, you know, licensed peripheral makers showing the entire world what the Switch 2 looks like and when it will be released. That’s what happened this week at CES, where accessory manufacturer Genki is showing off its upcoming Switch 2 accessories — and an alleged mockup of the Switch 2 itself. Forbes

Stunning pictures of Mercury have been published revealing the sunlit plains and possibly icy craters of the smallest planet in the solar system. Three pictures taken by the BepiColombo spacecraft were issued by the European Space Agency (ESA) on Thursday after the vessel flew 183 miles (294km) above the planet’s north pole. The close-up images beamed back to Earth showed possibly icy craters, the floors of which are in permanent shadow, and vast sunlit northern plains. Sky News

