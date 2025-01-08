Tesla Cybertruck attack planned with ChatGPT, Hisense unveils 163-inch micro-LED TV

Share



A soldier who exploded a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump hotel in Las Vegas used generative AI – including ChatGPT – to help plan the attack, police have said. Matthew Livelsberger, 37, a US Army Green Beret, fatally shot himself just before the truck blew up outside the hotel on New Year’s Day. Police in Las Vegas say they have now reviewed Livelsberger’s ChatGPT searches prior to the explosion. According to officers, the searches indicate he was looking for information on explosive targets, the speed at which certain rounds of ammunition would travel, and whether fireworks were legal in Arizona. Sky News

The co-chair of Meta’s oversight board has said the company’s systems have become “too complex” after it decided to scrap factcheckers, as the chief executive of Elon Musk’s X welcomed the decision. Helle Thorning-Schmidt, the co-chair of the social media company’s oversight board and the former prime minister of Denmark, has said she and the departed president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, had agreed “Meta systems have been too complex”, adding that there had been “over-enforcement”. The Guardian



We had heard that Hisense’s 2025 TVs were going to go real big, with the Chinese brand announcing that it had launched its first ever 136-inch micro-LED TV for the consumer market, but we didn’t expect to be also surprised by a giant 163-inch version of the micro-LED TV at CES 2025 as well. Now, don’t get too excited right away, Hisense doesn’t yet have definitive plans for when the giant 163-inch micro-LED TV might be available, or in exactly which countries – but it’s an actual product that will come to some countries, and the UK is likely to be one of them. Tech Radar

Last year Huawei stunned the world with the Mate XT, a “tri-fold” smartphone (it folds twice, not three times, by the way). And ever since its introduction we’ve been wondering when another smartphone maker would come out with its own tri-fold device. The answer now seems to be “in the second half of 2025”, if we go by a new report out of Korea. And it will be Samsung introducing its version. And it will be Samsung introducing its own version, albeit in a very limited quantity – less than 300,000 units initially. GSM Arena

Samsung recently announced it will unveil the Galaxy S25 on January 22. Ahead of the phone’s announcement, some additional information about the phone’s design and specifications has been revealed. A new leak says the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be lighter and have faster wireless charging.

After a recent leak revealed that Samsung will sell a first-party Qi2-compatible case for the Galaxy S25 series, WPC revealed yesterday that Samsung’s upcoming phones will be ‘Qi2 Ready’ (using Qi v2.1 specification). The devices were still expected to charge wirelessly with 15W of power. However, according to reliable tipster Roland Quandt, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely have 25W wireless charging, thanks to Qi2. SamMobile

I’m a big advocate of electric cars, especially if they’re small and energy efficient. I am also a petrolhead, so I hope that the cars enthusiasts love can continue to live on through more sustainable fuels. But try as I might, whether I’m looking at them from a financial point of view or an environmental one, I can’t see the point of plug-in hybrids. Having driven almost all of the new options on sale today, I know that without religious battery charging, they just become overweight, thirsty internal combustion-enginged cars. AutoExpress

