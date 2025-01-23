Solar power overtakes coal use in EU for first time

Share



A new report from the energy think tank Ember reveals a significant shift in the EU’s energy landscape. Solar power generation surpassed coal for the first time in 2024, accounting for 11% of the bloc’s electricity, while coal generation fell below 10%.

This marks a significant milestone in the EU’s transition to renewable energy sources.

The report, “European Electricity Review 2024,” analyzes electricity generation data across all EU member states. Key findings include:

“Fossil fuels are losing their grip on EU energy,” said Dr. Chris Rosslowe, senior analyst at Ember. “The EU’s energy transition is progressing rapidly, driven by the growth of wind and solar power.”

While acknowledging these significant achievements, the report emphasizes the need for continued efforts to accelerate the deployment of wind and solar energy, particularly in the wind sector, to ensure a secure and sustainable energy future for the EU.

“This milestone underscores the importance of continued investment in renewable energy sources and the development of flexible energy solutions,” said Walburga Hemetsberger, CEO of SolarPower Europe. “The EU’s competitiveness hinges on its ability to embrace a clean energy future.”

https://ember-energy.org/latest-insights/european-electricity-review-2025/

