Snapchat ‘failing to act on suicide and self harm content’, new Samsung Galaxy S25 leaks

The social media site Snapchat is “fundamentally failing to act on suicide and self-harm content”, according to the Molly Rose Foundation. Just 2% of reported suicide and self-harm content on Snapchat was removed between January and July last year, according to Snapchat’s latest transparency report. There were 289 posts relating to suicide and self-harm that were proactively discovered and dealt with by the company. Sky News

TikTok has called a report that China is considering allowing a sale of the social media company’s US operations to Elon Musk “pure fiction.” The firm’s comments came in response to a report by Bloomberg that Chinese officials are weighing an option that could see its business in America being sold to the world’s richest person if the US Supreme Court upholds a ban on the app. Supreme Court justices are due to rule on a law that set a 19 January deadline for TikTok to either sell its US operations or face a ban in the country. BBC

Apple has been accused of dominating the tech market with a “total shutout” of competitors as it faces claims it overcharged customers of the UK App Store, a court has heard. The claim alleges that the tech company is abusing its dominant position in the app market and that its 30% commission fee is in breach of European and UK competition laws. The claim has been brought against the company by Dr Rachael Kent, an academic at King’s College London, on behalf of herself and about 19.6 million other iPhone and iPad users in the UK. Guardian

The Samsung Galaxy S25 leaks are certainly showing no signs of stopping as we head towards the Samsung Unpacked launch event on January 22 – and a newly leaked render gives us another look at the design of the Ultra model. This comes from well-known tipster @UniverseIce, and is notable because it puts an image of the Galaxy S25 Ultra next to images of its two immediate predecessors: the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (from 2023), and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (from 2024). Tech Radar

Samsung announced new size 14 and 15 US ring sizes for its Galaxy Ring today. In addition, Galaxy Ring will debut in 15 new markets from February, including Cyprus, Czechia, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, New Zealand, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, Taiwan, Vietnam and Zambia. This will bring the total number of markets where Samsung offers its Galaxy Ring to 53.

Samsung also announced new Galaxy Ring features coming to the Samsung Health app. These include the Sleep environment report, Sleep time guidance and Mindfulness tracker. GSM Arena

Schools, the NHS and local councils will be banned from making ransomware payments under government proposals to tackle hackers. In a crackdown on such cyber-attacks, operators of critical national infrastructure will be barred from bowing to demands when criminal gangs hold IT systems hostage. Payouts by private companies will have to be reported to the government and could be blocked if they are made to sanctioned groups or foreign states. The Guardian

