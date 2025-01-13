Share

As somebody who values the simple pleasures in life, you’re likely well aware of the benefits a wildlife-friendly garden can bring to both you and the world around you. Introducing wildlife into your outdoor space can provide phenomenal opportunities for reconnecting with nature and seeing sights that other homeowners only dream of. Before you know it, you’ll want to spend hours out there watching nature at work. There’s just one problem – traditional wildlife gardens don’t always invite human habitation.

These days, we’ve certainly all heard of the benefits of letting the grass grow wild and sowing a multitude of wonderful wildflowers. Unfortunately, while these can be great ways to give your garden an upgrade with wildlife in mind, taking all of these steps could see you feeling a little pushed out from your own outdoor area. Just like that, you could ultimately end up spending more time indoors, where the whole family will fail to truly appreciate the wildlife you’re helping.

That’s never a good thing, but what if we were to tell you that there is a better way? Keep on reading for some simple steps to creating a wildlife-friendly garden you can actually use.

Step 1: Understand Your Environment

If you’re working against your garden’s natural habitats, you’ll inevitably need to dedicate more space and commitment to attracting the right wildlife. By comparison, considering your environment and the nature that’s already on hand could see you transforming this area without necessarily needing to commit your entire garden to the task.

After all, your garden, or at least the earth beneath it, was there long before your home, and it’s likely been housing all kinds of wildlife for millennia. So, sit back and ask – what is your property’s ‘ecological address’? In other words, what wildlife does it naturally attract? What native plants should it house? Is it placed on forestry terrain, or is it more sparse?

These questions can all help you to ensure a garden that’s naturally more appealing to local wildlife as it is, without the need for dedicated areas or big wildlife projects. This preliminary research can also ensure that any human-led additions you introduce are in keeping with that natural theme. For instance, if you live in a wooded area, introducing only locally produced wooden furniture would be better than incorporating plastics. That way, you and your wildlife can both more easily enjoy this area.

Step 2: Segment Your Space

While you might prefer to get right alongside the wildlife in your garden, privacy is always best for everything from bigger mammals to creepy crawlies. That doesn’t mean there’s absolutely no space for you outside if wildlife is around, but it does mean you could benefit from segmenting your outdoor space.

The simplest way to do this is to just let the end of your garden, or another hidden area, turn to wildflowers and weeds untouched. Installing a fence or some other barrier can then ensure the privacy animals need, while still granting you occasional glimpses when you enjoy your manicured area..

Alternatively, you might prefer techniques like adding layers to your yard, or even simply installing a patio area that you keep clear for use in an otherwise wild space. Simply consider things like the wildlife you’re attempting to attract, and also how you would like to use your garden (e.g. for personal family vs. for entertaining guests.) Then, settle on a segmenting technique that works within those boundaries.

Step 3: Plan Your Planting

Plants are great news for everybody, and you should ensure there are plenty of these in your garden. However, there are ways to ensure that both humans and local wildlife can adequately enjoy the things you plant.

Namely, you’ll want to plan your planting carefully using techniques like flower bed borders or creeping plants that keep these habitats clear from heavy footfall without limiting your view of them.

For the sake of attracting the best wildlife and ensuring plants that thrive, you’ll also want to think once again about your local environment. Choosing native plants is always best for wilding purposes. For example, if you live in an area like Austin, Texas, native plants like winecup flowers provide great ground cover for creepy crawlies, while ornamental grasses like little bluestem can help with everything from nesting to shelter. These plants are sure to appeal to a great variety of local species. They’ll also look great in a space that you can enjoy whenever you fancy.

Step 4: Don’t Knock Nocturnal Wildlife

While we often focus on daytime wildlife in the garden, it’s important to note that there are plenty of great nighttime creatures, too. Attracting nocturnal species like bats, owls, and more can be good for everything from pest control to educational purposes. Great ways to attract these nocturnal creatures include providing nesting boxes and using plants to maintain your insect population.

Unfortunately, you may find it difficult to get out without disturbing nocturnal wildlife, but there are ways to see what the night has to offer without scaring those species away. Incorporating subtle seating areas or viewing platforms in your outdoor space can be especially effective here. Having an electrician install subtle outdoor lighting can also ensure you reach these areas safely, though consider getting motion detectors to ensure those lights don’t disturb or dissuade any wildlife when they’re left on.

It’s also worth noting that you might also want to avoid things like outdoor gatherings or loud noises during mating seasons which, for species like bats, typically fall between September and October.

Step 5: Choose Wildlife-Friendly Features

Garden features provide a wonderful way to add interest and texture to your garden, but you can also find ways to make these additions appealing to any local wildlife. While wildlife-friendly features like these should be kept more shaded and hidden than, say, a fountain in the middle of your lawn, you will still be able to enjoy them pretty easily if you get their positioning just right.

Ponds and water features are perhaps the most notable wildlife-friendly features to consider. While the trickling of water means you’ll enjoy these additions from anywhere in the garden no matter where they are, bodies of water provide homes to frogs, newts, and all manner of other species. Ponds can also be great for attracting midges and other bugs, which will appeal to birds, bats, and beyond. To ensure privacy for wildlife, simply furnish your pond with plenty of plants and lily pads, then sit back and enjoy the magic.

Alternatively, creating outdoor structures out of materials like log piles can help to attract a diverse habitat of creepy crawlies including lice and even some frogs. You could use these additions to break up different areas of your garden, or simply pile them at the back and allow natural growth to keep them looking good.

Step 6: Don’t Be Afraid of Made Additions

If you’re wild about wildlife in your garden, you might be skeptical of incorporating made additions like nesting boxes and feeding tables. Admittedly, it is always best to encourage wildlife to use natural techniques such as increasing insect habitation, but there’s nothing wrong with incorporating made additions, too.

Everything from bird tables to bug hotels and even nesting boxes can help to begin building the amount of wildlife you get outdoors. By creating popular wildlife hubs, these additions can also be great for ensuring you see exactly what’s going on and get to know your regular visitors.

The main thing to bear in mind when adding these extras to your space is that they should never replace attempts like creating natural habitats or incorporating native plants. While you will want a good view, you should also avoid placing made additions out in the open where wildlife might be at risk from prey animals. Instead, continue to prioritize hidden areas, and simply arrange your outdoor seating in a way that allows you a good view regardless.

Takeaway

When it comes to enjoying your outdoor space, nothing beats a wildlife-friendly garden. Here, your children will be able to explore brand-new sights, sounds, and species while you sit back and soak up the joys of a simple, natural life. Or, at least, you can if you take these steps to stay respectful and share the space as you should.

After all, you could create the most wildlife-friendly area in the world, but it will never thrive if you’re constantly walking through overgrowth or disrespecting the animals around you. In fact, there’s a risk that some creatures could even get hurt this way!

Top tips to remember include –

Lean into natural habitats and plants

Don’t be afraid to segment your space

Consider wildlife at every time of day

Get creative with wildlife-friendly additions

If you take all of these steps and still find that you’re failing to attract the wildlife you’re looking for, then it’s worth going back to the drawing board. Eventually, you’re sure to settle on a space that’s enjoyable for you and the most spectacular wildlife your area has to offer.

