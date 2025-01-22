Side Hustles on the Rise: A Look at UK Trends

Share

Adobe Express has spoken to people with side hustles to find out which industries are the most lucrative, the challenges people face and to inspire those looking to set one up

73% of people with side hustles are earning up to £500 per month on top of their regular income, with 20% earning £1,000 or more.

The world of side hustles is booming in the UK, with many Brits looking to supplement their income or pursue passions outside their main jobs.

A recent study by Adobe Express delves into this trend, exploring popular industries, motivations, challenges, and success stories.

Currently, the most popular sector people want to set up a side hustle in is the creative and arts space, in fact, one in five (21%) of those asked want to pursue this area, followed closely by retail and e-commerce (18%). Other industries include Technology and IT services (15%), Health and wellness (15%) and Education and tutoring (10%). See the full list below:

The sectors people want to start side hustles in Percentage Creative industries (art, design, photography) 21% Retail and e-commerce 18% Technology and IT services 15% Health and wellness (fitness, mental health) 15% Education and tutoring 10% Hospitality and events 6% Finance and consulting 5%

Financial gain is the primary driver for many (66%), but separation from their day job is also important for some (34%). Time management is the biggest concern (36%), highlighting the need for balancing a side hustle with existing commitments.

The study also reveals interesting insights into income and time dedication. The majority (73%) earn up to £500 per month, with 20% exceeding £1,000. Most people dedicate up to 10 hours per week, while 18% invest 20 hours or more.

Success stories abound, with 64% reporting positive experiences. Social media (35%) and networking with other entrepreneurs (18%) are the top marketing strategies.

The most lucrative industries are information technology, engineering, and science/pharmaceuticals, with a higher percentage earning over £1,000 monthly. Conversely, education has the lowest earners, with over half making less than £100.

Experts at Adobe Express share key steps to follow when setting up a side hustle:

1. Leverage the power of social media

With 35% of people mentioning that social media has been integral in helping them grow, it’s certainly something you’ll need to bear in mind (especially if you’re just starting out). Platforms such as Instagram and TikTok can help you connect with customers and showcase your offerings, enabling you to build a loyal and supportive community.

We’d recommend focusing on building a strong social media presence, creating content that showcases who you are and what you offer. For instance, if you’re in the creative industry making handmade goods, an Instagram Reel detailing the creative process from start to finish is bound to interest shoppers.

2. Practice effective time management



With 44% of people spending between 5-10 hours a week on their side hustle, and 9% spending 20 hours or more, balancing a side hustle with a full-time job requires effective planning. Time management skills are therefore a key ingredient for success.

We’d recommend using a paper or digital planner to categorise the time you’ll be dedicating to your side hustle weekly. A clear to-do list will help you stay organised, and you’ll know exactly what needs completing by when.

Also, it’s important to set boundaries to ensure a healthy work-life balance, as failing to do so may lead to burnout— something that will negatively impact your side hustle in the long run. So, set designated working hours and stick to them where possible.

3. Tap into support networks



Running a solo side hustle may lead to feelings of stress or isolation, but tapping into your support networks can be a huge help. One way to do this is to network locally, perhaps attending free events or meet-ups for entrepreneurs in your area. Or, platforms such as LinkedIn are great for virtually connecting with others in your industry. You’ll be able to chat with likeminded people, sharing tips or simply speaking with someone who understands. With 34% of participants mentioning that friends and family have been a great help, don’t forget to look to those closest to you for support too.

For more information on how to set up a side hustle, or how to improve a current side hustle venture, visit Adobe Express’s blog here: https://www.adobe.com/uk/ express/learn/blog/side- hustles

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

