Samsung and LG unveil AI-powered smart TVs, device that disables video doorbells exposed

Amazon is hoping to offer a satellite broadband service in the UK within the next two years as it prepares to launch a constellation of spacecraft that could ultimately deliver a mobile signal even to the most remote areas. The tech company, founded by Jeff Bezos, said it would seek access to British radio frequencies “over the next one to two years” as it prepares to offer satellite internet, according to a regulatory filing first reported by the Sunday Telegraph. Companies are racing to build and launch their own clusters of satellites into low-Earth orbit. The Guardian

Video doorbells aimed at increasing home security are vulnerable to being hacked by a simple electronic device disguised as a digital watch, an exclusive investigation by BBC Rip Off Britain has revealed. Doorbells such as Ring – a brand owned by Amazon – use Wi-Fi to capture video footage and can either record continuously or be triggered by movement nearby, such as a courier dropping off a parcel. But Rip Off Britain’s investigation found that a device available on online platforms including Amazon can disable the doorbell’s internet connection. BBC



Wind turbines have overtaken gas as Britain’s biggest source of electricity as the Government pushes ahead with plans to make the nation more reliant on renewable energy. Wind accounted for 29pc of the UK’s electricity last year, while gas tumbled to around a quarter. In the previous year, 2023, gas represented 32pc of the UK’s generation mix. According to the National Energy System Operator (Neso), this marked the lowest level for gas since 2013, when more energy came from coal. The Neso figures include storage and electricity imports. Telegraph

Outside it is the bleak midwinter. We are smack bang in the middle of some of the country’s best agricultural land. But inside the cavernous warehouse where we’ve come, you wouldn’t have a clue about any of that: there is no daylight; it feels like it could be any time of the day, any season of the year. We are at Fischer Farms – Europe’s biggest vertical farm. The whole point of a vertical farm is to create an environment where you can grow plants, stacked on top of each other (hence: vertical) in high density. Sky News



The NHS app is getting a major upgrade as part of the government’s plans to overhaul the NHS and reduce waiting times from 18 months to 18 weeks. Health secretary Wes Streeting said on Sunday that changes to the app would help move the NHS “into the digital age”. Mr Streeting said the app updates would “put patients in the driving seat and treat them on time”, putting patients in control of their healthcare. Independent