RSPCA launches “Big Conversation” on Animal Welfare in the Age of AI

The RSPCA has a new initiative called “Animal Futures: The Big Conversation” to explore the future of animal welfare in a society increasingly shaped by technology.

This initiative comes amid a growing trend of robot pet ownership, with a recent survey revealing that 26% of Britons would consider getting a robot pet, with millennials being the most receptive. The survey also highlights a concern among younger generations (24%) that AI could replace the bond between humans and animals.

The RSPCA is calling for 10,000 people to participate in this online discussion platform, focusing on critical issues like:

The impact of technology and AI on animal welfare

The rise of alternative meat sources like lab-grown meat

The role of animals in farming systems

The future of wildlife conservation

“Animals’ futures are in our hands,” says Gemma Hope, Assistant Director of Policy at the RSPCA. “This conversation is a chance for everyone to shape the world we want for animals and humans, exploring how we can create a better future together.”

The RSPCA emphasizes that the choices we make today regarding technology and animal interaction will have lasting consequences. The “Big Conversation” aims to address these complexities and encourage public participation in shaping future RSPCA policies and government discussions.

This initiative builds upon the RSPCA’s Animal Futures Project launched last year, which presented various potential future scenarios for animals and an interactive game. The charity believes animal welfare is at a crossroads, with challenges like climate change, AI and intensive farming demanding a reevaluation of our relationship with animals.

The online conversation will run from January 20th to March 17th, followed by a second phase involving a Citizens’ Assembly. This Assembly, described by the RSPCA as a “first of its kind,” will consist of a diverse group of individuals tasked with deliberating on animal welfare issues.

The RSPCA also plans to launch an Animal Futures podcast on February 5th for deeper dives into these topics.

This large-scale conversation marks a significant effort by the RSPCA to engage the public in shaping the future of animal welfare in the face of technological advancements and societal changes.

Join Animal Futures: The Big Conversation at rspca.org.uk/ bigconversation .

