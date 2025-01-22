Renault wins four AutoEV Electric Car of the Year Awards

Share

Renault wins four categories at the AutoEV Electric Car of the Year Awards

Renault 5 E-Tech electric takes the “Best Urban EV” and “Viewer’s Choice” awards

Scenic E-Tech electric crowned “Best Mid-Sized Family EV”

Renault presented with “Innovation Award” for its commitment to sustainability

Renault has kicked off 2025 with a strong showing at the AutoEV Electric Car of the Year Awards, securing four prestigious accolades.

The Renault 5 E-Tech electric emerged as a double winner, claiming both the “Best Urban EV” and “Viewer’s Choice” awards. Judges praised the 5 E-Tech electric’s stylish design and urban-centric appeal, while the car-buying public clearly resonated with the model’s retro-inspired charm.

The Renault Scenic E-Tech electric continued the winning streak by securing the “Best Mid-Sized Family EV” award. Judges commended the Scenic E-Tech electric for its practicality, spaciousness, and exceptional electric performance.

Beyond individual model recognition, Renault was also honored with the “Innovation Award.” This award acknowledged the brand’s commitment to sustainable manufacturing practices, including a focus on local production in France and the incorporation of recycled materials in the 5 E-Tech electric.

Adam Wood, Managing Director of Renault UK, expressed his delight, stating that these awards further validate the success of the Renaulution strategy, which emphasizes the development of desirable, innovative, and accessible electric vehicles.

The Renault 5 E-Tech electric is available to order now with prices starting from £22,995 OTR. There are five versions to choose from across three trim levels – evolution, techno, and iconic five – and either a 40kWh urban range battery with 120hp or a 52kWh comfort range battery with 150hp and a range of up to 253 miles.

Meanwhile, the Renault Scenic E-Tech electric features a compact motor (with 170hp or 220hp) and a choice of 60kWh or 87kWh battery packs for an all-electric range of up to 379 miles.

