Renault 5 E-Tech Electric orders open – up to three years free servicing available

Renault 5 E-Tech electric – the newly-crowned Car of the Year – now available to order for R Pass customers

R Pass holders who order before March 31 st and purchase on finance through Mobilize Financial Services are eligible for up to three years free servicing

£150 R Pass availability is extended until January 28 th

Wider public can order the Renault 5 E-Tech electric from January 29 th

Prices start from £22,995 OTR, with PCP offers allowing customers to drive away the multi-award-winning supermini for £182 per month

Choice of three models – evolution, techno and iconic five – and two powertrains: 40kWh battery and 120hp, or 52kWh battery and 150hp with a range of up to 253 miles

First deliveries due in the UK in Spring 2025

Renault has opened its order books for the highly anticipated 5 E-Tech electric, offering early adopters exclusive benefits.

R-Pass holders who place an order before March 31st and finance their purchase through Mobilize Financial Services are eligible for up to three years of free servicing. The R-Pass itself can be purchased for £150 until January 28th, granting access to exclusive offers and early vehicle access.

The 5 E-Tech electric, recently crowned “Car of the Year 2025,” boasts a range of up to 253 miles and is available in three trim levels: evolution, techno, and iconic five. Two powertrain options are offered: a 40kWh battery with 120hp and a 52kWh battery with 150hp.

Prices start from £22,995 OTR, with numerous finance options available. Customers can opt for 48-month PCP deals starting from £182 per month with a minimum deposit.

The 5 E-Tech electric boasts several useful features, including a user-friendly interface with Google services built-in, a heat pump for improved efficiency, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality. It also comes with vibrant color options and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, paying homage to the iconic original while embracing modern electric technology, Renault claims.

First deliveries of the 5 E-Tech electric are expected to commence in Spring 2025.

Renault 5 E-Tech electric evolution urban range – 5.5% APR Representative example

Cash price £22,995 Customer deposit £3,545 Manufacturer deposit contribution £555 Total amount of credit £18,895 Monthly payments £249 Optional final payment £10,154 Total amount payable £26,206 Cost of credit £3,211 Duration 48 months Representative APR 5.5% APR Fixed interest rate p.a. 5.5% Annual mileage 6,000 miles

Renault 5 E-Tech evolution urban range – 0% APR Representative example

Cash price £22,995 Customer deposit £6,899 Total amount of credit £16,097 Monthly payments £182 Optional final payment £11,719 Total amount payable £22,995 Cost of credit £0 Duration 24 months Representative APR 0.0% APR Fixed interest rate p.a. 0.0% Annual mileage 6,000 miles

Renault 5 E-Tech electric evolution urban range – representative example

Cash price £22,995 Customer deposit £324 Total amount of credit £22,116 Manufacturer deposit contribution £555 Monthly payments £324 Optional final payment £10,154 Total amount payable £26,571 Cost of credit £3,576 Duration 48 months Representative APR 5.5% APR Fixed interest rate p.a. 5.5% Annual mileage 6,000 miles

