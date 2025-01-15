Renault 5 E-Tech Electric orders open – up to three years free servicing available
-
Renault 5 E-Tech electric – the newly-crowned Car of the Year – now available to order for R Pass customers
-
R Pass holders who order before March 31st and purchase on finance through Mobilize Financial Services are eligible for up to three years free servicing
-
£150 R Pass availability is extended until January 28th
-
Wider public can order the Renault 5 E-Tech electric from January 29th
-
Prices start from £22,995 OTR, with PCP offers allowing customers to drive away the multi-award-winning supermini for £182 per month
-
Choice of three models – evolution, techno and iconic five – and two powertrains: 40kWh battery and 120hp, or 52kWh battery and 150hp with a range of up to 253 miles
-
First deliveries due in the UK in Spring 2025
Renault has opened its order books for the highly anticipated 5 E-Tech electric, offering early adopters exclusive benefits.
R-Pass holders who place an order before March 31st and finance their purchase through Mobilize Financial Services are eligible for up to three years of free servicing. The R-Pass itself can be purchased for £150 until January 28th, granting access to exclusive offers and early vehicle access.
The 5 E-Tech electric, recently crowned “Car of the Year 2025,” boasts a range of up to 253 miles and is available in three trim levels: evolution, techno, and iconic five. Two powertrain options are offered: a 40kWh battery with 120hp and a 52kWh battery with 150hp.
Prices start from £22,995 OTR, with numerous finance options available. Customers can opt for 48-month PCP deals starting from £182 per month with a minimum deposit.
The 5 E-Tech electric boasts several useful features, including a user-friendly interface with Google services built-in, a heat pump for improved efficiency, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality. It also comes with vibrant color options and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, paying homage to the iconic original while embracing modern electric technology, Renault claims.
First deliveries of the 5 E-Tech electric are expected to commence in Spring 2025.
Renault 5 E-Tech electric evolution urban range – 5.5% APR Representative example
|Cash price
|£22,995
|Customer deposit
|£3,545
|Manufacturer deposit contribution
|£555
|Total amount of credit
|£18,895
|Monthly payments
|£249
|Optional final payment
|£10,154
|Total amount payable
|£26,206
|Cost of credit
|£3,211
|Duration
|48 months
|Representative APR
|5.5% APR
|Fixed interest rate p.a.
|5.5%
|Annual mileage
|6,000 miles
Renault 5 E-Tech evolution urban range – 0% APR Representative example
|Cash price
|£22,995
|Customer deposit
|£6,899
|Total amount of credit
|£16,097
|Monthly payments
|£182
|Optional final payment
|£11,719
|Total amount payable
|£22,995
|Cost of credit
|£0
|Duration
|24 months
|Representative APR
|0.0% APR
|Fixed interest rate p.a.
|0.0%
|Annual mileage
|6,000 miles
Renault 5 E-Tech electric evolution urban range – representative example
|Cash price
|£22,995
|Customer deposit
|£324
|Total amount of credit
|£22,116
|Manufacturer deposit contribution
|£555
|Monthly payments
|£324
|Optional final payment
|£10,154
|Total amount payable
|£26,571
|Cost of credit
|£3,576
|Duration
|48 months
|Representative APR
|5.5% APR
|Fixed interest rate p.a.
|5.5%
|Annual mileage
|6,000 miles