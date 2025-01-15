Renault 5 E-Tech Electric orders open – up to three years free servicing available

  • Renault 5 E-Tech electric – the newly-crowned Car of the Year – now available to order for R Pass customers

  • R Pass holders who order before March 31st and purchase on finance through Mobilize Financial Services are eligible for up to three years free servicing

  • £150 R Pass availability is extended until January 28th  

  • Wider public can order the Renault 5 E-Tech electric from January 29th

  • Prices start from £22,995 OTR, with PCP offers allowing customers to drive away the multi-award-winning supermini for £182 per month

  • Choice of three models – evolution, techno and iconic five – and two powertrains: 40kWh battery and 120hp, or 52kWh battery and 150hp with a range of up to 253 miles

  • First deliveries due in the UK in Spring 2025

Renault has opened its order books for the highly anticipated 5 E-Tech electric, offering early adopters exclusive benefits.

R-Pass holders who place an order before March 31st and finance their purchase through Mobilize Financial Services are eligible for up to three years of free servicing. The R-Pass itself can be purchased for £150 until January 28th, granting access to exclusive offers and early vehicle access.

The 5 E-Tech electric, recently crowned “Car of the Year 2025,” boasts a range of up to 253 miles and is available in three trim levels: evolution, techno, and iconic five. Two powertrain options are offered: a 40kWh battery with 120hp and a 52kWh battery with 150hp.

Prices start from £22,995 OTR, with numerous finance options available. Customers can opt for 48-month PCP deals starting from £182 per month with a minimum deposit.

The 5 E-Tech electric boasts several useful features, including a user-friendly interface with Google services built-in, a heat pump for improved efficiency, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality. It also comes with vibrant color options and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, paying homage to the iconic original while embracing modern electric technology, Renault claims.

First deliveries of the 5 E-Tech electric are expected to commence in Spring 2025.

Renault 5 E-Tech electric evolution urban range – 5.5% APR Representative example

Cash price £22,995
Customer deposit £3,545
Manufacturer deposit contribution £555
Total amount of credit £18,895
Monthly payments £249
Optional final payment £10,154
Total amount payable £26,206
Cost of credit £3,211
Duration 48 months
Representative APR 5.5% APR
Fixed interest rate p.a. 5.5%
Annual mileage 6,000 miles

 

Renault 5 E-Tech evolution urban range – 0% APR Representative example

 

Cash price £22,995
Customer deposit £6,899
Total amount of credit £16,097
Monthly payments £182
Optional final payment £11,719
Total amount payable £22,995
Cost of credit £0
Duration 24 months
Representative APR 0.0% APR
Fixed interest rate p.a. 0.0%
Annual mileage 6,000 miles

 

Renault 5 E-Tech electric evolution urban range – representative example

 

Cash price £22,995
Customer deposit £324
Total amount of credit £22,116
Manufacturer deposit contribution £555
Monthly payments £324
Optional final payment £10,154
Total amount payable £26,571
Cost of credit £3,576
Duration 48 months
Representative APR 5.5% APR
Fixed interest rate p.a. 5.5%
Annual mileage 6,000 miles

 

