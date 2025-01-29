Renault 5 E-Tech Electric now available to order from £22,995

Share

The highly-anticipated Renault 5 E-Tech electric, winner of multiple Car of the Year awards, is now available for order in the UK.

It’s available with five versions to choose from across three trim levels – evolution, techno, and iconic five – and either a 40kWh urban range battery with 120hp or a 52kWh comfort range battery with 150hp. Boasting a range of up to 252 miles, the Renault 5 E-Tech electric has already won 16 awards, including being voted European Car of the Year 2025.

On board technology includes built-in Google services and EV-optimised navigation. It can also recharge 80% of its battery in only 30 minutes. The My Renault app allows drivers to monitor charging, pre-set the cabin to their desired temperature or search for charging stations remotely. All models come with a heat-pump as standard, as well as vehicle-to-load (V2L) bi-directional charging functionality.

A range of vibrant body colours is available, two of which – Pop Yellow! and Pop Green! – are reminiscent of iconic shades that were present in the 1970s catalogue, with an intense sparkle-effect. All models in the range wear 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels as standard.

R Pass customers, who enjoyed exclusive early access to order, can still benefit from special offers, including up to three years of free servicing. The Renault 5 E-Tech electric is expected to begin deliveries in the UK in Spring 2025.

1 Renault 5 E-Tech electric evolution urban range – 5.5% APR representative example

Cash price £22,995 Customer deposit £3,545 Manufacturer deposit contribution £555 Total amount of credit £18,895 Monthly payments £249 Optional final payment £10,154 Total amount payable £26,206 Cost of credit £3,211 Duration 48 months Representative APR 5.5% APR Fixed interest rate p.a. 5.5% Annual mileage 6,000 miles



2Renault 5 E-Tech evolution urban range – 0% APR representative example

Cash price £22,995 Customer deposit £6,899 Total amount of credit £16,097 Monthly payments £182 Optional final payment £11,719 Total amount payable £22,995 Cost of credit £0 Duration 24 months Representative APR 0.0% APR Fixed interest rate p.a. 0.0% Annual mileage 6,000 miles



3Renault 5 E-Tech electric evolution urban range – representative example

Cash price £22,995 Customer deposit £324 Total amount of credit £22,116 Manufacturer deposit contribution £555 Monthly payments £324 Optional final payment £10,154 Total amount payable £26,571 Cost of credit £3,576 Duration 48 months Representative APR 5.5% APR Fixed interest rate p.a. 5.5% Annual mileage 6,000 miles



4 Renault 5 E-Tech electric iconic comfort range. £409 customer deposit. 48 months, £12,424 optional final payment.

Further information on versions and pricing is available online.

5 Additional costs may apply.

