Renault 5 E-Tech Electric now available to order from £22,995

Chris Price Electric Vehicles
The highly-anticipated Renault 5 E-Tech electric, winner of multiple Car of the Year awards, is now available for order in the UK.

It’s available with five versions to choose from across three trim levels – evolution, techno, and iconic five – and either a 40kWh urban range battery with 120hp or a 52kWh comfort range battery with 150hp. Boasting a range of up to 252 miles, the Renault 5 E-Tech electric has already won 16 awards, including being voted European Car of the Year 2025.

On board technology includes built-in Google services and EV-optimised navigation. It can also recharge 80% of its battery in only 30 minutes. The My Renault app allows drivers to monitor charging, pre-set the cabin to their desired temperature or search for charging stations remotely. All models come with a heat-pump as standard, as well as vehicle-to-load (V2L) bi-directional charging functionality.

A range of vibrant body colours is available, two of which – Pop Yellow! and Pop Green! – are reminiscent of iconic shades that were present in the 1970s catalogue, with an intense sparkle-effect. All models in the range wear 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels as standard.

R Pass customers, who enjoyed exclusive early access to order, can still benefit from special offers, including up to three years of free servicing. The Renault 5 E-Tech electric is expected to begin deliveries in the UK in Spring 2025.

Renault 5 E-Tech electric evolution urban range – 5.5% APR representative example

Cash price £22,995
Customer deposit £3,545
Manufacturer deposit contribution £555
Total amount of credit £18,895
Monthly payments £249
Optional final payment £10,154
Total amount payable £26,206
Cost of credit £3,211
Duration 48 months
Representative APR 5.5% APR
Fixed interest rate p.a. 5.5%
Annual mileage 6,000 miles


2Renault 5 E-Tech evolution urban range – 0% APR representative example

Cash price £22,995
Customer deposit £6,899
Total amount of credit £16,097
Monthly payments £182
Optional final payment £11,719
Total amount payable £22,995
Cost of credit £0
Duration 24 months
Representative APR 0.0% APR
Fixed interest rate p.a. 0.0%
Annual mileage 6,000 miles


3Renault 5 E-Tech electric evolution urban range – representative example

Cash price £22,995
Customer deposit £324
Total amount of credit £22,116
Manufacturer deposit contribution £555
Monthly payments £324
Optional final payment £10,154
Total amount payable £26,571
Cost of credit £3,576
Duration 48 months
Representative APR 5.5% APR
Fixed interest rate p.a. 5.5%
Annual mileage 6,000 miles


4 Renault 5 E-Tech electric iconic comfort range. £409 customer deposit. 48 months, £12,424 optional final payment.
Further information on versions and pricing is available online.
Additional costs may apply.

