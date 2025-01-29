Renault 5 E-Tech Electric now available to order from £22,995
The highly-anticipated Renault 5 E-Tech electric, winner of multiple Car of the Year awards, is now available for order in the UK.
It’s available with five versions to choose from across three trim levels – evolution, techno, and iconic five – and either a 40kWh urban range battery with 120hp or a 52kWh comfort range battery with 150hp. Boasting a range of up to 252 miles, the Renault 5 E-Tech electric has already won 16 awards, including being voted European Car of the Year 2025.
On board technology includes built-in Google services and EV-optimised navigation. It can also recharge 80% of its battery in only 30 minutes. The My Renault app allows drivers to monitor charging, pre-set the cabin to their desired temperature or search for charging stations remotely. All models come with a heat-pump as standard, as well as vehicle-to-load (V2L) bi-directional charging functionality.
A range of vibrant body colours is available, two of which – Pop Yellow! and Pop Green! – are reminiscent of iconic shades that were present in the 1970s catalogue, with an intense sparkle-effect. All models in the range wear 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels as standard.
R Pass customers, who enjoyed exclusive early access to order, can still benefit from special offers, including up to three years of free servicing. The Renault 5 E-Tech electric is expected to begin deliveries in the UK in Spring 2025.
1 Renault 5 E-Tech electric evolution urban range – 5.5% APR representative example
|Cash price
|£22,995
|Customer deposit
|£3,545
|Manufacturer deposit contribution
|£555
|Total amount of credit
|£18,895
|Monthly payments
|£249
|Optional final payment
|£10,154
|Total amount payable
|£26,206
|Cost of credit
|£3,211
|Duration
|48 months
|Representative APR
|5.5% APR
|Fixed interest rate p.a.
|5.5%
|Annual mileage
|6,000 miles
2Renault 5 E-Tech evolution urban range – 0% APR representative example
|Cash price
|£22,995
|Customer deposit
|£6,899
|Total amount of credit
|£16,097
|Monthly payments
|£182
|Optional final payment
|£11,719
|Total amount payable
|£22,995
|Cost of credit
|£0
|Duration
|24 months
|Representative APR
|0.0% APR
|Fixed interest rate p.a.
|0.0%
|Annual mileage
|6,000 miles
3Renault 5 E-Tech electric evolution urban range – representative example
|Cash price
|£22,995
|Customer deposit
|£324
|Total amount of credit
|£22,116
|Manufacturer deposit contribution
|£555
|Monthly payments
|£324
|Optional final payment
|£10,154
|Total amount payable
|£26,571
|Cost of credit
|£3,576
|Duration
|48 months
|Representative APR
|5.5% APR
|Fixed interest rate p.a.
|5.5%
|Annual mileage
|6,000 miles
4 Renault 5 E-Tech electric iconic comfort range. £409 customer deposit. 48 months, £12,424 optional final payment.
Further information on versions and pricing is available online.
5 Additional costs may apply.