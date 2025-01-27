Polestar Energy now live in the UK

Share



Polestar, the Swedish electric vehicle brand, has officially launched its Polestar Energy initiative in the UK.

This program aims to make owning an electric car more affordable and sustainable through smart charging technology.

The Polestar Energy app allows users to schedule charging times and desired battery levels. The app then intelligently charges the car during off-peak hours when electricity prices are lower. This approach can lead to significant cost savings, with estimates suggesting up to 70% reduction compared to standard rates.

“Up to 70% reduction on charging costs at home can make a big difference,” said Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller. “We’re rolling this offer out at scale, with more markets to come later this year.”

The program integrates with Zaptec home chargers and the Intelligent Octopus Go energy tariff, further optimizing costs. Additionally, Polestar Energy promotes sustainability by prioritizing charging during periods with a higher renewable energy mix on the grid.

This initiative complements Polestar Charge, which provides access to over 875,000 charging points across Europe, including Tesla Superchargers. Together, these programs aim to create a seamless charging ecosystem for Polestar electric car owners.

Looking ahead, Polestar plans to introduce bi-directional charging capabilities in its vehicles later in 2025. This technology will allow car batteries to function as energy storage units, sending excess power back to the grid or even powering homes.

Customers looking to take advantage of this offer need to have a compatible home charger. They can choose the Zaptec wallbox with smart charging capability directly from Polestar through an exclusive offer including installation cost.

https://www.polestar.com/uk/charging/home-charging/wallboxes/

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

