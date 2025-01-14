Ohme rewards EV drivers with over £100,000 in winter energy flexibility trials

Share



Ohme, a leading provider of smart home electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions in the UK, has surpassed £100,000 in rewards distributed to participating EV drivers during a winter energy flexibility trial.

This milestone comes halfway through the Ofgem-led Winter CrowdFlex trial, which started in September 2024 and continues until April 2025.

The CrowdFlex trial is the UK’s largest domestic energy flexibility study, designed to assess the potential of home EV charging to contribute to grid stability. Participating Ohme customers are incentivised to charge their EVs during off-peak hours, helping to reduce strain on the electricity grid during periods of high demand.

“We’re thrilled with the progress of the CrowdFlex trial,” said David Watson, CEO of Ohme. “Surpassing £100,000 in rewards halfway through the program demonstrates the significant role domestic EV drivers can play in grid flexibility.”

The rewards program not only benefits consumers but also offers broader economic advantages, claims Ohme. Grid flexibility services are estimated to save consumers £10 billion per year in energy costs by 2050. Ohme’s continued participation in trials like CrowdFlex aims to unlock this potential and empower domestic EV owners to contribute to a more sustainable energy future.

Ohme is a partner for several car manufacturers including Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Volkswagen Group, and Hyundai in the UK. It is also the exclusive charger provider for the Motability scheme, the UK’s largest fleet operator. This recognition underscores Ohme’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction in the rapidly growing EV market.

