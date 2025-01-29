Netflix’s Black Doves most enjoyed show in Q4, followed by The Day of the Jackal

Share

Netflix’s Black Doves was most enjoyed show over Q4, followed by The Day of the Jackal on NOW TV

Squid Game was 6 th most streamed show in December

Prime Video had the highest share of new paying subscribers in Q4, with Apple TV+ second and Disney+ third

19.6m British households had at least one paid video streaming service

A drop in planned cancellations for Prime Video in Q1 2025 indicated a reduction in seasonal ‘cord-cutting’ and suggested an easing of cost-of-living pressures

Data and analytics company Kantar has today released its latest Entertainment on Demand (EoD) data on the British streaming market.

The findings from Q4 2024 reveal a significant shift towards ad-supported streaming options, a surge in Prime subscriptions driven by seasonal shopping trends and a compelling content catalogue from Netflix.

Amazon consistently experiences a seasonal bump in Prime membership during Q4, primarily as shoppers sign up to use free Prime delivery and take advantage of the busy Black Friday and Christmas peak sales period.

This year, Prime Video overtook AppleTV+ as the top new paid subscription, reaching a peak market share of 21.1%, significantly up from 15.4% market share in Q4 2023. The utilisation of Prime Video subscribers was highest amongst 35–44-year-olds, while the use of free Prime Delivery (see graph 1) was highest with the 65+ age group.

Subscriber advocacy – people recommending platforms to their friends and family – was also at its highest for Prime Video since Q1 2022, reflecting increased customer satisfaction and signalling a return to long-term loyalty in the sector.

New subscribers clearly feel they are getting more value from their Prime package, with Prime Video maximising the opportunity to capture new viewers through its exclusive rights to show live Premier League and Champions League football alongside existing TV and film content.

Planned cancellations for Prime Video subscriptions stand at just 4.2% for Q1 2025, a reduction on the previous year, signalling fewer subscribers plan to ‘cord-cut’ after the holiday season. This also indicates improved customer satisfaction and a possible softening of the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on household budgets.

Says Dominic Sunnebo, Global Insight Director at Kantar:

“British viewing behaviour is showing noticeable shifts, with increased retention rates suggesting that the pressures of the cost-of-living crisis are starting to ease and brand loyalty is returning.

“At the same time, the greater allocation of household budgets towards entertainment could also indicate that streaming services are successfully improving their services, finding the right balance between quality content, diverse programming and pricing. This is clearly reflected in the consistent growth and competition of the streaming sector.”



Netflix subscriber engagement peaks

Compelling content continues to deliver success for Netflix, which enjoyed a resolute Q4: its market share of new subscribers hit a peak of 11.5%, up from 10.1% in Q4 2023. Black Doves was the most streamed and most enjoyed title among British audiences. Whilst subscriber numbers grew in the quarter, the big story was that the ad-supported tier continued to attract new subscribers, with 69% choosing the ad-supported option.

The ad experience for subscribers is also integral to continued growth in this sector and Netflix is leading the VoD industry, showing the highest subscriber satisfaction scores across the number of ads, length of ads, relevance of ads and variation of ads. Netflix saw high levels of customer engagement over the final quarter of 2024, with over three-in-five (61%) of Netflix subscribers who also pay for other services saying it was the most important VoD service in their household.

Meanwhile Apple secured second place in the battle for new subscribers over Q4, rounding out its best ever year in Britain, as Sunnebo concludes: “There’s no doubt that Apple’s focus on locally produced British content has played a major role, with 42% of its most enjoyed shows in 2024 being of British origin.” Apple TV+ is also performing well in its importance within British households, with 18% of subscribers now saying it’s their most important VoD subscription, an increase of 3 percentage points versus last year.

