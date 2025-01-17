Landline switch-off sparks concerns for elderly and vulnerable

Share

‘ Hanging up’ on old tech requires action to ensure millions of elderly and vulnerable people stay connected as the UK retires traditional landline technology.

A third of Brits (34%) are unaware of the upcoming switch from the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) to Digital Voice technology.

Survey shows widespread concern for older relatives and friends, with 66% fearing increased loneliness if landlines are lost.

On this day, 40 years ago, the UK bid farewell to its iconic red telephone box, symboli s ing another shift in telecommunications history.

A new survey by Zen Internet has revealed widespread public unawareness of the impending switch-off of the traditional Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) in the UK, scheduled for completion by January 2027.

This transition will see all landline services delivered digitally via broadband connections.

The survey found that 34% of Brits are unaware of this significant change, raising concerns about potential isolation for millions, particularly the elderly and vulnerable. Two-thirds of respondents expressed fears that older relatives and friends may experience increased loneliness due to the loss of landline access.

Despite the rise of mobile phones, landlines remain a crucial communication tool for many. Over half of UK households still use a landline, with 15% relying on it exclusively. Landlines are perceived as more reliable than mobile networks, particularly in areas with poor reception, and are often preferred for connecting with elderly relatives.

While younger generations are more likely to rely on mobile phones, a significant portion (44%) still value the convenience and reliability of a landline.

The survey also highlighted regional disparities in awareness, with Londoners showing the highest awareness of the impending switch-off, while residents of the East Midlands and North East demonstrated the lowest levels of awareness.

Zen Internet CEO Richard Tang emphasized the importance of early preparation. “Our goal is to ensure that no one is left behind in this transition,” he said. “Awareness and early action are key.”

The company advises consumers to contact their broadband provider to confirm eligibility for Digital Voice services and ensure they have the necessary equipment.

Zen Internet

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

