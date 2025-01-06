Kia Sportage named best-selling SUV of 2024

Share

Sportage is the UK’s best-selling SUV in 2024

Kia is the fourth best-selling brand in 2024

50% of Kia cars sold in 2024 were Eco models (fully electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid)

2024 saw the launch of the EV3, new EV6, new Picanto, and Sorento

The Kia Sportage has been crowned the UK’s best-selling SUV with 47,163 units sold, according to results published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Kia’s total volume in 2024 reached 112,252 units sold, with a market share of 5.7%, making Kia the fourth best-selling brand overall. Importantly, Kia’s sales mix of electric and electrified models ensured it was on track to achieve the inaugural ZEV mandate target.

Kia’s Eco models (fully electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid), accounted for half (50%) of total sales (56,467), ensuring Kia ended the year as the second best-selling brand for electrified models.

While the Sportage and Niro continued to be the most popular models for Kia in the UK, the Ceed family (Ceed, Ceed Sportswagon, XCeed, ProCeed) and Picanto rounded out Kia’s big-four, combined with Sportage and Niro accounting for around 83% of the brand’s 2024 sales

Kia’s fully electric models, the new EV6, EV9 and Niro EV, welcomed a new addition to the family in November with the launch of the EV3. This latest model arrived just as Kia celebrated a decade of EVs in the UK, following in the footsteps of the original fully electric first-generation Soul EV, launched in November 2014.

Says President and CEO of Kia UK, Paul Philpott:

“2024 has been yet another fantastic year for Kia. I couldn’t be prouder of the results and the dedication shown by our dealer partners and staff who have all worked tirelessly to put customers first and achieve another record sales year.

“Despite various challenges throughout 2024 and the first year of the new ZEV Mandate regulation, Kia UK achieved record upon record. This shows the true demand for all Kia vehicles from UK customers, including our award-winning line-up of fully electric models, and the trust customers have in our brand.

“2025 brings a new set of challenges and opportunities, Kia is braced to build on the exceptional results of last year with significant updates to the product offering and firm plans to boldly venture into the commercial vehicle market.”

