How the Latest Technology is Helping Revive Classic Entertainment

It’s easy to imagine that cutting-edge technology is only being used to create new ways of being entertained. Yet, by looking at some of the most interesting examples of the latest tech, we can see several examples in which it helps bring classic types of entertainment to life.

Vinyl Records with Bluetooth Players

Vinyl records have been around for more than a century but their time seemed to be drawing to a close when digital formats like CDs were introduced. Despite the convenience of online music streaming and other digital methods, many music fans still love the warmer sound of a vinyl record. According to Technavio, the worldwide vinyl records market is set to reach over $857 million in the next few years, with special editions and deluxe records leading the way.

To help fans enjoy their records with modern conveniences, the best record players now come with innovations such as Bluetooth. This lets you stream your music to different speakers or wireless headphones, with excellent sound quality and virtually no vibrations. Brands like Audio-Technica and Pro-Ject continue to release new models that increase sound quality to provide a great alternative to digital music.

Flipping Coins and Spinning Wheels with Crypto

Humans have enjoyed many ways of gambling over the years, using whatever objects and technology are at hand. The ancient Greeks and Romans would spin shields, guessing where they would stop, while flipping coins has been carried out as a game for centuries too. These simple yet entertaining games have now gone online in unexpected ways.

The games section at PeerGame includes Coin Flip, where players decide if they think that it will land on head or tails, and Wheel, where each colored section has a different payout. One of the interesting aspects is that gambling can be carried out using Bitcoin SV. This cryptocurrency offers fast and safe transfers across the blockchain, making this an extremely secure way of gambling on timeless games like these.

Mobile Cinema Theaters Are Back

It’s often suggested that on-demand streaming services could kill movie theaters, by making it far easier for people to simply wait until the movie they want to see is available at home. This report from S&P Global reveals that only 15% of Americans now go to a movie theater once a month or more, although over 40% still go infrequently.

The truth is that the rise of streaming services has forced the movie industry to adapt, rather than kill it. One way this can be seen is in the way that mobile cinema showings are making a comeback. This is a way of reaching rural audiences in countries such as Tunisia, while University of Toronto historian Tong Lam pointed out recently that modern screens and digital downloads or satellite broadcasts are helping to drive a comeback in mobile movie theaters in China.

These examples let us see how modern technology doesn’t always have to create new types of entertainment. Sometimes, making a classic way of being entertained easier to enjoy is enough.

