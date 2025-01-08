Home Safety Devices That Can Protect From More Than Just Theft In 2025

Share

Home security devices have been getting smarter for decades. While we’re still some way away from Amazon’s tease of a drone home surveillance system, it’s now easy enough to invest in a setup that’ll send regular home updates right to your phone. This is great news from a home security standpoint, allowing you to easily see who’s accessing your property wherever you are. But, as we head into 2025, surveillance smart safety systems look set to help with far more than theft risks.

Nowadays, technology is turning its hand to safety in all areas of your home. Simply keep on reading to find out what you need in your 2025 smart safety kit for complete home protection at last.

# 1 – A New Age of Fire Protection

Fire alarms are a home must-have, but did you know that you can do better than a simple battery alarm these days? Smart fire alarms like Bosch’s Twinguard are fully fitted with a range of cutting-edge features to reduce home fire risks.

Perhaps the most notable transformation in smart fire security is the fact that all of your alarms can now communicate and set off a fire warning across every room to ensure you hear what’s happening. Smart fire alarms can also connect directly to your phone, alerting you to even low levels of smoke detection, and prompting you to call emergency services wherever you are.

Smart fire systems that integrate directly into your home security setup will become particularly useful in 2025. These integrations ensure that your cameras, as well as your alarms, monitor any escalating fire situation. They can then send footage to your phone when you’re out and about so you know exactly where the problem is, and how bad things are, long before you call for help.

# 2 – Say Goodbye to Leaks

Burst pipes can do untold damage to your home, especially if they happen when you aren’t around to quickly get a professional on the phone. Luckily, smart leak detection systems are changing that reality, making sure that you can get timely help with any plumbing setbacks.

You don’t even need to spend a fortune to protect your home from water damage this year. Even relatively basic battery-powered technology can send leak alerts right to your phone. As with fire alarms, you can also now invest in more advanced leak detection software that integrates with everything from your Alexa to your Google Assist.

Systems that inform you when certain humidity levels are breached will prove particularly useful, as they can alert you to even small-scale leaks that a plumbing professional could then investigate. That way, water damage will never have a chance to harm your home this year.

Conclusion

Home safety devices have changed a great deal in recent years, and homeowners are increasingly realising the value of systems that take their whole homes into account. As well as leak and fire protection, other smart devices you might want to consider introducing this year include motion-activated lights, 360° cameras in baby rooms, and beyond.

