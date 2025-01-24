Google to crack down on fake reviews following CMA investigation

Share

Google has agreed to implement significant changes to its review systems following an investigation by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

The move aims to combat the proliferation of fake reviews that mislead consumers and unfairly advantage businesses.

Under the agreement, Google will take stricter measures against businesses caught manipulating their star ratings. These measures include issuing warnings, deactivating review functions and removing all reviews for a period.

Individuals repeatedly posting fake or misleading reviews will face global bans, regardless of their location.

The CMA emphasized the importance of these changes in ensuring consumer trust in online reviews. “These changes ensure robust processes are in place, so people can have confidence in reviews and make the best possible choices,” stated CMA Chief Executive Sarah Cardell.

Google, in a statement, reiterated its commitment to combating fake reviews, highlighting its existing efforts to detect and block fraudulent content.

These changes will apply to business reviews on Google Search and Google Maps but will not affect product reviews.

Consumer group Which? welcomed the changes. However, it stressed the need for strong enforcement to ensure Google adheres to the agreement.

Says Rocio Concha, Which? Director of Policy and Advocacy:



“Which? has repeatedly exposed fake reviews on Google, so the CMA securing these commitments from the tech giant is a step in the right direction. The changes should help prevent consumers from being misled by unscrupulous businesses and fake review brokers. “However, the regulator must monitor the situation closely and be prepared to use new enforcement powers secured through the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act to take strong action, including issuing heavy fines, if Google fails to make improvements.”

