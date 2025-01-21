Fujifilm unveils instax WIDE Evo: hybrid instant camera with wide-angle lens

Share



Fujifilm has expanded its popular instax line up with the launch of the new WIDE Evo hybrid instant camera. This latest device boasts a wider lens than previous instax models, offering both standard and wide-angle shooting modes to capture expansive scenes.

Much like its predecessor the mini Evo, the WIDE Evo incorporates a range of creative tools. Users can experiment with 10 unique lens effects and 10 film effects, resulting in 100 distinct combinations. Furthermore, the new “Degree Control” feature allows for precise adjustment of lens effect intensity.

Beyond its creative capabilities, the WIDE Evo offers a user-friendly experience, claims the manufacturer. A 3.5-inch LCD monitor enables easy previewing and editing, while a rechargeable battery provides power for up to 100 prints per charge. The camera also includes a Micro SD card slot for additional image storage and a built-in selfie mirror.

To complement the launch, Fujifilm has introduced the WIDE Brushed Metallics instant film. This new film features a metallic, dark gradient border.

The instax WIDE Evo will be available for purchase at £319.99, with a dedicated camera case priced at £37.99.



Main features of WIDE Evo include:

Integrated Wide Angle Option

WIDE Evo features the widest lens on any instax instant camera, at 16mm. Users can choose to take images at the standard width, or opt for Wide-angle Mode, which maximises the camera’s lens capabilities to get all of the action into the photo.

10 Lens Effects x 10 Film Effect Options = 100 Combinations Of Creative Expression, Now With Added Degree Control

Like the instax mini Evo instant camera, WIDE Evo features 10 lens effects and 10 film effect options, offering 100 different combinations for users to express themselves.

6 Film Styles To Enhance The Look Of The Image

In addition to the lens and film effects, WIDE Evo offers 6 film styles to customise images even further, with options including normal, a cinematic look with black bars across the top and bottom of the image, a classic film strip look, a traditional date/time stamp format, a contact sheet look, and a vintage collodion process effect.

Selfies, Storage, and More

WIDE Evo also features a 3.5-inch LCD Monitor on the back of the camera to allow users to view added effects and edits and is supported by a built-in Lithium-ion battery which enables the camera to print up to 100 images per charge, depending on the specific use case. A Micro SD card slot (Micro SD Card sold separately) ensures there’s room to store additional images.

New instax WIDE Evo Hybrid Instant Camera Case

Accompanying the introduction of the WIDE Evo is the instax WIDE Evo hybrid instant camera case (sold separately). Made from premium faux leather, the case features an adjustable shoulder strap for optimal carrying comfort and portability. For added convenience, the top portion can be removed, allowing users to keep the camera in its case during use.

New instax WIDE Brushed Metallics Instant Film

The instax™ WIDE Brushed Metallics instant film features a metallic, dark gradient border to instax WIDE instant film photos. Available in a 10 exposure pack, the film is compatible with all instax WIDE instant cameras, the instax Link WIDE Smartphone printer, and the instax WIDE Evo hybrid instant camera.

Pricing and Availability

The instax WIDE Evo Hybrid Instant Camera will be offered in a classic black and grey combination finish at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of £319.99 (inc. VAT).

The instax WIDE Evo Hybrid Instant Camera Case will be offered in black at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of £37.99 (inc. VAT). The instax WIDE Brushed Metallics Instant Film will be offered at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of £9.99 (inc. VAT).

All are expected to be available for purchase from 4th February 2025, with pre-orders available from the following retailers:

Amazon

Jessops

London Camera Exchange

Wex

Fujifilm House of Photography (in-store)

Primark Manchester, Market Street (in-store)

Primark Birmingham, Hight Street (in-store)

Fujifilm eShop

For more product information, visit www.instax.co.uk

