Dreame unveils new robotic cleaning solutions at Birmingham flagship store

Share

At an event attended by Tech Digest at the company’s new flagship store in Birmingham, Dreame Technology unveiled a suite of new cleaning products.

These included the X50 Series robot vacuum cleaner (pictured above), the H15 Pro wet and dry vacuum cleaner and the A2 robotic lawn mower.

The X50 Series robot vacuums are perhaps the pick of the bunch featuring advanced features like 6cm obstacle-crossing capabilities, intelligent navigation and powerful suction.

Set to retail for £1299, the X50 Ultra Complete is the top-of-the-line model. It boasts a self-cleaning base station and an innovative retractable leg system that allows the cleaners to climb up and down to different levels.

The H15 Pro wet and dry vacuum is billed as a versatile and powerful cleaning solution. Its AI robotic arm ensures thorough cleaning, while the TangleCut system effectively removes hair from the brush. The vacuum also features a self-cleaning function that uses hot water to rinse and dry the brush.

The A2 robotic lawn mower offers advanced features like EdgeMaster cutting for precise edge trimming and OmniSense 2.0 intelligent navigation for safe and efficient operation.

“With this new product lineup, we are making home and garden care more efficient and convenient for our users,” said Sean Chen, Managing Director of Dreame WEU.

The X50 Ultra Complete will be available for purchase starting February 7th, with an introductory discount. The H15 Pro and A2 robotic lawn mower are scheduled for release later in 2025.

Founded in China, Dreame claims it is the number-one brand for robotic vacuum cleaners in several European countries, including Germany, Italy and France. Following the launch of its flagship store in Birmingham, Dreame is set to launch further stores in Manchester and London.

Availability:

X50 Ultra Complete robot vacuum: Available from 7th February for £1299, with an exclusive £100 launch discount for the next 7 days.

Available from 7th February for £1299, with an exclusive £100 launch discount for the next 7 days. X50 Master: Available from March, 2025. The X50 Master comes with a Water-Mount Kit for automatic refilling and draining. Additionally, both models of X50 series come with a 3-year warranty, providing long-term peace of mind.

Available from March, 2025. The X50 Master comes with a Water-Mount Kit for automatic refilling and draining. Additionally, both models of X50 series come with a 3-year warranty, providing long-term peace of mind. H15 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum: Launching in March , 2025, with further details to be announced.

Launching in March , 2025, with further details to be announced. A2 Robotic Lawn Mower: Scheduled for release in 2025, with further details to be announced.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

