Do These Things To Your Vehicle To Show Off Your Style

If you have a vehicle you enjoy driving around, it is time to make it even better by adding or doing a few things to show off your style. That includes what you add to the car as well as how you care for it. Please continue reading to learn more.

Personalize Your License Plates

One of the easiest and most noticeable ways to customize your car is to purchase DVLA Number Plates or vanity license plates. Select something that you identify with and resonates with your style. Have fun with the available choices as you scroll through the options.

Once you have your new plates, your next step will be to highlight them. Add a bracket to the front and back of the car. Look at the bracket as a frame for the license plates, just as you would add a frame to a piece of art you hang on the wall at home. Look for a frame in stark yet bold black, a shiny metallic, or a color that matches or compliments your car. Once again, this is an opportunity to show off your unique style and personality.

Add an Air of Mystery With Window Tinting

Have you ever looked into a vehicle and wondered, “Who’s driving that amazing car?” Well, now you can be that person on the inside of the ride. Look into the local laws regarding window tinting and then schedule an appointment to get yours done. Not only will the new shade provide privacy, but it will also provide protection from the hot sun no matter where you live.

Once the tinting is complete, always follow the professional’s instructions and only clean with the appropriate products to ensure a consistent application for years. A bonus of having the windows tinted is that anyone riding in the backseat will no longer need to put up cumbersome shades that pop off every time they roll down the window.

Always Follow the Manufacturer’s Maintenance Schedule

No vehicle is complete unless it is maintained and will not look very good if it runs poorly. Even if a car is expensive, if it is sitting on the side of the road due to poor maintenance, it does not bode well for your overall aesthetic.

All vehicles come with a maintenance guide. Use this in tandem with the dealership’s recommendations for service. By following the maintenance schedule, you will keep it in good condition for longer and enjoy the car more when you can be proactive instead of fixing what you could have prevented in the first place.

Watch this video for a mechanics guide to maintaining your car.

Keep the Car Clean Inside and Out

Showing off your style is not easy when your car is dirty. Depending on the season and where you live, sometimes vehicles get dirty just by driving down the block. With rain, snow, and road salt accumulating and causing dirt and grime to build up, you should aim to wash your car weekly.

Keeping your vehicle clean makes it look great and shows your pride in ownership. In addition, when the car is clean, salt cannot accumulate and cause rust or other problems, especially on the undercarriage, where it can go unnoticed until it has become a problem.

Cleaning the inside of your vehicle is just as important as the outside. Dust off the hard surfaces weekly and wash the inside of the windows to remove the inevitable fingerprints that seem to pop up out of nowhere. Vacuum the floorboards and seats, regardless of their material, to remove any leftover food crumbs or debris. This will help prevent them from building up in the carpet and the seat crevices.

Take the car in annually for a thorough detailing inside and outside the vehicle. Alternatively, you can make it a family affair and do it yourself with your kids on a sunny summer afternoon.

Showing off your style does not mean only your style should be highlighted. If you have a partner and kids, bring them into the picture. Encourage them to take ownership of the care and look of the vehicle by instilling pride and responsibility in keeping it clean and tidy. Ask for their input when considering new additions to the car to help everyone get as excited about the daily commute as much as the next road trip. When you have unique plates and a clean, well-maintained car, your journey will be better than ever, whether making a quick trip to the store or heading out on an epic adventure across the country.

