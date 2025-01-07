CES 2025: Nvidia boss unveils next-generation gaming chips, Samsung AI TVs ‘let parents spy on kids’

The boss of US computer chip giant Nvidia has unveiled the firm’s next-generation of gaming chips, known as the RTX 50-series. The announcement was part of Jensen Huang’s keynote address at CES, an annual technology show in Las Vegas. The new family of chips will use Nvidia’s Blackwell artificial intelligence (AI) technology to create movie-quality images, he told a packed arena. The chips will range in price from $549 (£438) to $1,999, and are twice as fast as their predecessors, he added. BBC

Parents will soon be able to spy on their children through their television after Samsung unveiled new technology that will allow families to keep “a watchful eye on loved ones”. Using artificial intelligence (AI), Samsung said its new television range will detect “unusual behaviour in both pets and family members” by linking to smart home devices such as robot vacuum cleaners and even fridges. At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Samsung said its new “Neo” televisions will act as “intelligent companions” that intend to “simplify and enrich everyday living”. Telegraph

Apple plans to release a software update that is meant to help users understand better that its notification summaries are AI-generated and may contain errors, according to a recent BBC news story. The update is a response to reports that the summaries gave users misleading information about world events. For example, one false summary suggested to at least one user that Luigi Mangione, the alleged murderer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, had committed suicide. The notification in question was meant to summarize the most important tidbits from 22 BBC news app notifications, according to a widely circulated screenshot. ArsTechnica