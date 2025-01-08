CES 2025: HMD OffGrid brings satellite messaging to smartphones

Share

Satellite messaging is becoming an important feature in smartphones, yet many devices lack built-in support for this capability.

HMD Global aims to bridge this gap with the HMD OffGrid, a new compact and rugged device that connects Android and iOS users to satellites, providing connectivity in remote areas where cellular networks are unavailable.

Using the L Band satellite radio spectrum, HMD OffGrid enables any Android or iOS user to connect directly to satellites, even in the world’s most challenging environments. The device delivers satellite connectivity and features 24/7 emergency response, three-day battery life and MIL-STD-810H military grade-durability.

The HMD OffGrid is quick and simple to set up, claims the manufacturer. Upon receiving the device, users will find a QR code to help them easily activate their subscription plan and get started.

Weighing 60g, the device is designed to fit into the palm of your hand, making it ideal for adventurers, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone prioritising connectivity. HMD OffGrid allows people to stay in touch whilst ‘Off Grid’ via the OffGrid app, enabling two-way messaging and live location tracking for up to five recipients.

It also has a ‘check in’ feature, allowing you to send a pre-configured message to friends and family in just a click of a dedicated button. Says Jean-Francis Baril, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO, at Human Mobile Devices:

“HMD OffGrid is a new, affordable, portable and easy-to-use offering that’s both empowering and reliable – especially when it matters the most. We’re proud to continue innovating products that prioritise human connection whilst still allowing people to switch-off. So, whether you’re hiking in the mountains or skiing off-piste, HMD OffGrid ensures you’re never truly off grid.”

HMD OffGrid also comes with Overwatch x Rescue™, the premium SOS service by FocusPoint International that includes 24/7 multi-lingual emergency response coordination. All plans provide critical support with access to a premium search and rescue service and detail the following:

HMD Unlimited Plan: $14.99/month or $139.99/ year for unlimited messages, check-in, and SOS services. Optional unlimited live tracking for $4.99/month. One time activation fee of $9.99. HMD Freedom Plan: $79.99/year (one-time payment) with up to 350 text and check-in messages. Optional unlimited live tracking for $4.99/month. One time activation fee of $19.99.

HMD OffGrid will be available starting in January in the United States, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand3, with more territories coming throughout 2025. HMD OffGrid is priced at £169 on hmd.com.

