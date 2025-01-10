BYD introduces compact ATTO 2 electric SUV in Europe

Share

Chinese EV manufacturer BYD has unveiled the ATTO 2, its latest all-electric compact SUV, at the Brussels Motor Show.

Designed to appeal to urban drivers seeking a stylish and practical electric vehicle, BYD claims the ATTO 2’s compact dimensions make it ideal for navigating city streets and finding parking spaces, while its raised ride height provides a commanding driving position.

The ATTO 2 is built upon BYD’s e-Platform 3.0, featuring the company’s innovative Blade Battery technology. This advanced battery technology utilizes lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry, known for its safety, durability, and long lifespan.

A key highlight is BYD’s Cell-to-Body (CTB) construction, where the battery pack is integrated directly into the vehicle’s chassis, enhancing structural rigidity and optimizing space utilization. This approach is a first in the compact SUV segment, claims BYD.



Performance and Range

The ATTO 2 comes with a 130 kW electric motor, delivering brisk acceleration. At launch, the standard range model will be equipped with a 45.1 kWh Blade Battery, offering a WLTP-certified range of 312 kilometers. A higher-capacity battery option will be introduced later, providing an extended range for longer journeys.

The ATTO 2’s interior combines stylish design with practical features. The centre console incorporates a user-friendly interface with physical buttons for key functions, ensuring easy access to essential controls. The spacious boot offers ample cargo capacity, further enhancing the car’s practicality for everyday use, claims BYD.

Says Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD:

“We’re thrilled to introduce the ATTO 2 to the European market. The B-segment SUV market is highly competitive, and the ATTO 2 brings a unique blend of style, technology, and efficiency to this segment.”

The BYD ATTO 2 will go on sale in Europe starting from February 2025. Further details on pricing, specifications, and trim levels will be announced closer to the launch date.

