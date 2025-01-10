Brussels Motor Show: Renault reveals sub €20,000 Twingo E-Tech electric prototype

Share

At the Brussels Motor Show, Renault is revealing the interior of the Twingo E-Tech electric prototype

Ampere is accelerating the development and manufacturing process to make electric mobility more widely available

Twingo will be launched in 2026, with an entry price of under €20,000

At the Brussels Motor Show, Renault has unveiled the interior of the Twingo E-Tech electric prototype. This showcar offers a glimpse into the design direction of the upcoming production model, expected to hit showrooms in 2026.

The interior pays homage to the spacious and functional layout of the first-generation Twingo, while incorporating modern features and sustainable materials.

The Twingo E-Tech electric prototype boasts a light and airy cabin with a distinctive cylindrical dashboard, claims Renault. This modern design element houses a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch central touchscreen infotainment system.

A nod to the original Twingo is seen in the red hazard warning button housed in a translucent bubble, reminiscent of the earlier model. Usability is a key focus, with easily accessible storage compartments located under the dashboard, between the front seats, and a flat storage area running the width of the cabin.

Showcasing Renault’s exploration of innovative materials, the cabin floor is made from tinted cork, a durable and eco-friendly choice, while the rear bench folds in two 50/50 sections, allowing for various cargo configurations and passenger legroom adjustments.

The Twingo E-Tech electric prototype prioritizes a user-friendly and enjoyable experience for all passengers, claims the manufacturer. Clever details include a magnetic area on the front headrests for rear passengers to secure their phones and an elastic strap that doubles as a map pocket and a water bottle holder.

First introduced at the Paris Motor Show, the Twingo E-Tech electric prototype pays homage to the original Twingo’s compact city car design. Modern details and curved lines define its mischievous character. The expressive LED headlights and the prominent Twingo lettering on the tailgate reimagine the Twingo spirit for a new era of electric mobility.

Expected for production in 2026, the Twingo joins the ranks of other electric vehicles in the Renault E-Tech lineup, including the Renault 5, Renault 4, Megane, and Scenic.

