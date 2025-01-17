Bristol leads UK Cities where employees most want to quit, new study reveals

Share

A recent study by career services provider Resume.io reveals that Bristol tops the list of UK cities with the highest employee desire to leave their jobs.

The study, conducted in January, a popular time for job changes due to New Year’s resolutions, highlights the prevalence of employee dissatisfaction across the UK. Half of all Brits reportedly consider quitting their jobs, primarily seeking better pay, work-life balance, and flexible work arrangements.

Following Bristol, Manchester and Cambridge take the second and third spots, respectively. Interestingly, Cambridge has the lowest overall search volume but the highest percentage of its population searching to quit.

On the other hand, Bradford appears to have the most contented workforce, with only 1.01% of the population searching for resignation-related terms. This starkly contrasts to neighbouring Leeds, where over three times more residents are looking to leave their jobs.

Top 10 UK cities where people want to quit their job the most

Rank City Estimated Annual Keywords Searches City Population Figures Estimated Average Annual Searches per 10,000 People 1 Bristol 19,920 482,998 412 2 Manchester 22,920 579,917 395 3 Cambridge 5,760 149,963 384 4 Newcastle 11,760 311,976 377 5 Reading 6,480 178,196 364 6 Leeds 29,400 829,413 354 7 Sheffield 19,680 573,252 343 8 Birmingham 38,760 1,166,049 332 9 Portsmouth 6,960 210,297 331 10 London 289,680 8,945,309 324

“Resignation letter” and “how to quit my job” were the most commonly searched terms across all cities.

Amanda Augustine, a careers expert at Resume.io, offers advice for navigating the resignation process professionally:

Carefully consider your reasons for leaving. Ensure your decision is firm before proceeding. If possible, discuss concerns with your manager to see if adjustments can be made.

Prepare for your job search. Update your CV while you’re still employed to showcase your accomplishments effectively.

Give proper notice. Typically, one week to six months is standard, allowing your employer time to find a replacement. Offer to assist with the transition during this period.

Draft a formal resignation letter. Clearly state your intention to resign, last working day and express appreciation for the opportunities provided.

Maintain positive relationships. Thank your colleagues and employer to leave a lasting positive impression. Consider requesting a reference for future job searches.

Remain professional throughout the process. This ensures a smooth exit and protects your professional reputation.

https://resume.io/uk

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

