Boost your iPhone storage with SanDisk drive, Samsung to roll out AI subscription

The best iPhones are capable of recording incredibly high-quality ProRes video footage, but that means you can often find your device rapidly running out of storage. Thankfully, SanDisk has just launched a tiny SSD (solid-state drive) that attaches to the back of your iPhone using MagSafe. Dubbed the Creator Phone SSD, SanDisk’s storage drive magnetically snaps onto your iPhone, with a cable hooking up to its USB-C port. This blue-colored SSD comes in 1TB and 2TB sizes and offers USB 3.2 Gen 2 connectivity. That means you’ll get read speeds of up to 1,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 950MB/s. And because it’s got a USB-C cable, you can plug it directly into your laptop and transfer off your recorded files. Tech Radar

It looks like Samsung is finally ready to roll out a paid subscription for its AI-powered smartphones, but it might not look like what we were expecting. According to ETNews, Samsung Electronics vice chair Han Jong-hee has confirmed that the company’s AI Subscription Club, which launched last December for some of Samsung’s home appliances in South Korea, will soon roll out to both Galaxy phones and the upcoming Ballie AI robot. “We will apply the subscription service to Galaxy smartphones starting next month,” he says. “Ballie will be introduced first in Korea and the US, and we plan to supply it as a subscription in Korea.” The Verge



Elon Musk has reportedly discussed removing Sir Keir Starmer from Downing Street before the next election. The US tech billionaire, who will have a major role in Donald Trump’s administration from this month, is among the harshest critics of Sir Keir and the Labour Government. Mr Musk this week accused the Prime Minister of being “deeply complicit” in the grooming gangs scandal, going on to claim that he should be in prison. Just over six months on from Sir Keir’s landslide election victory, the Tesla owner has also called for him to either be replaced as Labour leader or for a new national poll in the UK. Telegraph



Meta’s updated hate speech guidelines allow users to call people mentally ill based on their sexuality or gender identity. The guidelines, which were updated on Tuesday, still do not allow Facebook, Instagram or Threads users to insult people based on their mental health – except in this new, specific scenario. The guidelines now read: “We do allow allegations of mental illness or abnormality when based on gender or sexual orientation, given political and religious discourse about transgenderism and homosexuality and common non-serious usage of words like ‘weird’.” Sky News

Sweeping changes to the policing of Meta’s social media platforms have set the tech company on a collision course with legislators in the UK and the European Union, experts and political figures have said. Lawmakers in Brussels and London criticised Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to scrap factcheckers in the US for Facebook, Instagram and Threads, with one labelling it “quite frightening”. The changes to Meta’s global policies on hateful content now include allowing users to call transgender people “it”. The Guardian

