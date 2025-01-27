Audi to unveil Q6 e-tron offroad concept at F.A.T Ice Race

Share

Audi has unveiled a new concept vehicle, the Q6 e-tron offroad, demonstrating the versatility of its electric vehicle platform.

Built upon the existing Q6 e-tron, this rugged prototype showcases the potential of electric vehicles to conquer challenging terrain, claims Audi.

While conventional portal axles enable an increase in torque of around 20 to 30 percent at the wheels, the new design from Audi increases torque at the wheel by 50 percent. This lowers the vehicle’s top speed to 175 km/h (108 mph) – adequate for an off-roader – but enables it to climb gradients up to 45 degrees.

“The Q6 e-tron offroad concept is a reinterpretation of quattro,” says Audi CEO Gernot Döllner. “It demonstrates the immense potential of our electric vehicle platform to redefine what an SUV can be.”

While the focus is on off-road capability, the Q6 e-tron offroad still boasts impressive performance, claims Audi. It is powered by two electric motors delivering a combined 380 kW.

The Q6 e-tron offroad concept is based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE), Audi’s dedicated EV architecture. This platform underpins the production Q6 e-tron and sets new standards for electric vehicles in terms of driving dynamics, efficiency and charging speed, states Audi.

Audi will be showcasing the Q6 e-tron offroad concept at the F.A.T. Ice Race on February 1st, 2025, providing a glimpse into the future of electric mobility and Audi’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of SUV capability.

