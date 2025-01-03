Apple to pay $95m to settle Siri ‘listening’ lawsuit, Tesla reports annual sales fall



Apple has agreed to pay $95m (£77m) to settle a court case alleging some of its devices were listening to people without their permission. The tech giant was accused of eavesdropping on its customers through its virtual assistant Siri. The claimants also allege voice recordings were shared with advertisers. Apple, which has not admitted any wrongdoing, has been approached for comment. In the preliminary settlement,, external the tech firm denies any wrongdoing, as well as claims that it “recorded, disclosed to third parties, or failed to delete, conversations recorded as the result of a Siri activation” without consent. BBC

Former deputy prime minister Sir Nick Clegg has said he is stepping down from his role at Facebook parent firm Meta. He said it was the “right time for me to move on” from president of global affairs. With Donald Trump just weeks from being sworn in, he will be replaced by former Republican White House deputy chief of staff Joel Kaplan, who served under George W Bush from 2006 to 2009. Sir Nick said: “As a new year begins, I have come to the view that this is the right time for me to move on from my role as president, global affairs at Meta. Sky News