Americans will spend average of $430 on mobile data in 2025

Mobile data spending has skyrocketed over the years as the world becomes increasingly connected through digital platforms, IoT devices, and smartphones.

In 2024, internet users worldwide spent around $641 billion on mobile data, a figure expected to grow by another $30 billion this year. But there are huge regional differences, with Americans topping the list as the biggest spenders.

According to data presented by Stocklytics.com , Americans are projected to spend an average of $430 on mobile data in 2025, twice as much as Europeans and seven times more than Asians.

US Mobile Data Spending is Four Times the Global Average

People, companies, and organizations worldwide spend hundreds of billions of dollars on mobile data each year. Tech innovations like AI and augmented reality and the surge in video streaming, online gaming, and remote work have only boosted market growth, while the rollout of 5G technology, with users consuming more data than ever, helped spending hit all-time highs. While emerging markets play a huge role in mobile data spending, adding millions of new users each year, the lion’s share of revenue comes from the United States.

The country, known for its culture of heavy smartphone usage, is one of the biggest spenders on mobile data. The surging demand for high-speed data for streaming, gaming, and remote work played a role. However, high costs of mobile plans, driven by limited competition among major providers and high expenses of maintaining extensive networks, have caused US mobile data spending to skyrocket over the years, leaving most other countries and regions far behind.

According to a Statista Market Insights survey, the average per capita spending on mobile data in the United States is expected to reach nearly $430 in 2025, up $15 from the previous year and $100 higher than in 2018. This is four times the global average, twice as much as Europeans and seven times more than Asians.

As one of the biggest spenders, Americans will generate the highest mobile data revenue this year. Statista expects the US market to hit $147.5 billion in revenue in 2025, accounting for 20% of the world’s total. Although far below Americans in average spending per capita, Asia, with its vast population, will gross $257 billion, while Europe follows with $136 billion.

Norway, Canada, and Switzerland Outspend the US on Mobile Data

While the US leads in average mobile data spending compared to most regions, several countries surpass even this high benchmark, with Norway topping the list. Statistics show Norwegians will spend $503 in 2025, five times the global average. Canada, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates closely follow, with $492 and $490, respectively.

Thanks to increasing subscription rates in developing countries, worldwide mobile data revenues are projected to hit $671 billion this year and grow to $785 billion by 2029. Mobile subscriptions will also skyrocket, jumping from 6.7 billion in 2025 to 7.5 billion by 2029.

The full story and statistics can be found here: https://stocklytics.com/ content/americans-will-spend- an-average-of-430-on-mobile- data-in-2025-twice-as-much-as- europeans-and-seven-times- more-than-asians/

