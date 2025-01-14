Amazon expands electric vehicle network in UK with record truck order

Share



Amazon has announced a significant expansion of its zero-emission delivery network in the UK, including the largest-ever order of electric heavy-goods vehicles (eHGVs) in the country, the introduction of rail freight transport and the launch of on-foot deliveries in London.

These initiatives aim to reduce carbon emissions, alleviate traffic congestion, and improve air quality, aligning with Amazon’s Climate Pledge to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Amazon will add over 160 electric trucks to its UK fleet, including Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 and Volvo FM Battery Electric models. These trucks, operated by Amazon’s carrier partners, will transport millions of packages annually with zero exhaust emissions.

Furthermore, Amazon has begun utilizing the UK’s electric rail network to transport packages, reducing road traffic and emissions. This initiative involves transporting goods on the West Coast Main Line between Scotland and the Midlands, with plans to expand to other routes.

Amazon has also launched on-foot deliveries in central London, using restockable trolleys to deliver packages. This approach minimizes the use of motorized vehicles, further reducing emissions in urban areas.

The company is expanding its electric delivery fleet across the UK, with recent additions of electric cargo bikes in Belfast and Norwich. Amazon now operates electric delivery vehicles in over 45 cities across Europe.

“Decarbonizing our transport network is key to achieving our net-zero carbon emissions goal,” says Nicola Fyfe, EU VP of Amazon Logistics. “This combination of eHGVs, rail transport and on-foot deliveries will help us move more customer orders with zero exhaust emissions.”

Lilian Greenwood, Future of Roads Minister, praised Amazon’s efforts and highlighted the government’s support for the transition to electric vehicles. “Business has a crucial role to play in decarbonising our roads, and that’s why it’s fantastic to see Amazon place the UK’s biggest ever order of electric trucks, supported in part by the Government’s £200m ‘Zero Emission HGV and Infrastructure Demonstrator’ project,” she said.

