A Fly-by Visit to San Diego: How to Make the Most of Your Trip

If you’re passing by San Diego, you definitely want to take the time to explore. Known for its beautiful beaches, perfect climate, and world-class attractions, it’ll be a day or two you’ll remember for a lifetime.

There’s plenty on offer to enjoy, whether you’re a solo traveler, a couple, or have a family. In this article, you’ll learn all about how to make the most out of your short trip.

Logistical Considerations

If you’re just dropping by, you’re likely under some tight time constraints, meaning you may have to organise things a little more carefully.

First and foremost, you’ll want to secure luggage storage to be free of your bags as you enjoy the city. You should also make use of San Diego’s trolley system, which makes getting around a breeze: the network serves 62 stations covering around 70 miles of route across its four primary lines.

The Unforgettable Sunrise at La Jolla Cove

If you arrive early morning, make sure the first thing you do is catch the sunrise. La Jolla Cove is considered the best place to view it; the way the light catches the rich blue waters, and the breathtaking cliffs that surround it, is truly a sight to behold.

The area is the perfect place to take in the tranquility of natural beauty – great if you’ve just come off a long, tiring flight and want to forget about the hustle and bustle of the airport. You even have the option of renting a kayak if you’d like to get up close and personal, with the ability to explore the caves and fully immerse yourself in the experience.

Alternatively, get yourself a coffee from one of the local cafés, and simply take a mindful stroll to soak up the atmosphere.

Grabbing Lunch

Residents and tourists agree that one of the best things about San Diego is its food. It’s particularly famous for Mexican cuisine: take a look at this great guide for the top choices for this sort of food.

You should also be sure to visit Old Town San Diego. This is often referred to as the birthplace of California, and you’ll have a great time navigating the beautiful historic streets and discovering the many great places to eat there. Old Town is one of San Diego’s most popular destinations, and thankfully, it’s well-situated for easy access if you’re only in the city for a day.

Head to the Beaches in the Afternoon and Evening

Late afternoon and early evening, around when the sun is starting to set, is a great time to visit San Diego’s pristine beaches. Coronado Beach is thought of as one of the most serene beaches in the entire country, and with lush white sand and great views of the surrounding city, you’ll be sure to agree.

If you’re traveling with kids and want a slightly more vibrant beach experience, then Pacific Beach is a good bet. Here you’ll find some nice bars and the opportunity for surfing if you’re so inclined, and it’s the perfect spot if you just want to sit, have a drink, and watch people catch the waves from a distance.

Another great afternoon activity is to visit Sunset Cliffs Natural Park. As the name suggests, the cliffs are the ideal place to catch the moments when the city gets engulfed in a rich, warm orange glow.

The Perfect Dinner

When it comes to dinner, you have many exquisite options to choose from in San Diego. There’s the Little Italy neighborhood, for example: this area of the city is famed for its fantastic selection of high-end restaurants and pretty scenery.

The city is also known for its superb seafood cuisine: Ironside Fish & Oyster is often the number one choice for many. If you haven’t already sampled the Mexican food on offer during lunch, be sure to try out Las Cuatro Milpas.

What Do in the Late Evening

While San Diego is best known for the activities available during the daylight hours, that doesn’t mean there isn’t a vibrant nightlife on offer.

If you’re looking to experience all the city has to offer at night, head to the Gaslamp Quarter: the place is full of trendy bars, great music venues, and packed nightclubs. Altitude Sky Lounge is an excellent option if you’re looking to enjoy a cocktail with rooftop views, and Oxford Social Club regularly hosts celebrities and top DJs.

Of course, if this sort of scene isn’t your style, there’s plenty to do for a more relaxed experience. You could consider a cruise on the harbor: many companies offer deals on tours during the evening hours.

Final Tips

Book events in advance to make sure you’re not disappointed. Many attractions book out quickly, so don’t get caught out!

Make sure you drink enough. As previously stated, San Diego is known for its gorgeous weather – but the heat can certainly get the better of you. Considering you’ll likely be doing a lot of walking if you want to get to see everything, be sure to carry enough bottled water with you at all times.

Keep an eye on the tide. Make sure to stay well within the time limits to avoid getting stranded if you’re spending time at the beach.

Given the walking you’ll be doing, be sure to wear comfortable shoes! Light sneakers are a great bet for everything you’ll be doing during the day and afternoon, and for the evening, you can always head back to your storage space to pick up something smarter.

Plan for flexibility. Although you may be on something of a tight schedule, don’t jam-pack your day before you’ve started it – try to make your experience as casual as possible.

Wrapping Up

Hopefully, you now have a much better idea of what’s on offer if you’re considering a short visit to San Diego. There’s something for everyone here, so be sure to take each of the above recommendations into consideration, and use them as a springboard to discover new places on your own. Have fun!

