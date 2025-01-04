4 Ways to Prioritize Safety During Event Travel 

Share

Event traveling refers to an act of traveling for a specific event. It may be a concert, convention, wedding, or any other event. The worldwide events industry is a massive one.

This market generated a revenue of $122.28 billion in 2023. It currently exhibits a growth of 11.53% due to swift digitization and widespread social media adoption. Hundreds of thousands of people traverse long distances to attend a public or private event.

Are you about to join this lot in 2025? Then, safety should be your main concern. In this article, we will discuss four ways in which you can prioritize safety during event travel.

Be Smart About the Transportation

One of the key areas where safety is paramount is while traveling to and from the event venue. This is particularly true for tourists visiting a novel location to enjoy an event.

It’s possible to find taxis, but many scheming drivers take a longer route to extract more money. Talk to the locals and have a fair idea of what the fare may cost. A bit up and down from the average is expected, especially if it’s late-night hours.

However, you shouldn’t have to pay exorbitant rates. For certain events, it’s best to avail of luxury transportation services. Let’s say you’ve planned to visit Lollapalooza in the Windy City, Chicago. It’s a four-day annual music festival with over 100,000 attendees held in the city’s Grant Park. In 2024, the head count exceeded 400,000.

You can enjoy a safe, stylish, and comfortable commute by hiring a black car service in Chicago, IL. Since you won’t be kept waiting for your ride, there need not be any fears of being late for the event or back from it.

According to Eminent Limo, the chauffeurs are highly knowledgeable of the city’s traffic congestion. They specialize in point-to-point contact whilst taking the safest, least congested routes. Why compromise on safety when you’re in an unfamiliar city?

Carry Smart Safety Gadgets

Besides the mode of transport you pick, it’s important to invest in some good safety tech. Firstly, carry only those items that you may require for the event. The rest can be left behind at home or the hotel.

Those you choose to take with you can be carried in an anti-theft backpack or a small biometric vault depending on the number and size of the items. The former is a highly functional item that comes with an RFID-blocking pocket to store cash, passport, and bank cards.

The latter is usually the size of an iPhone and requires biometric entry. You can store cash, cards, and any other small valuables. There’s also a backup tracker which sends the vault’s location to your smartphone. You can even know its ‘open’ status via notifications.

Similarly, there are gadgets available to maintain your own safety. Take the example of a personal locator beacon (PLB). This device will immediately send a signal to emergency services when you’re injured or in danger.

Even your real-time location can be transmitted for timely help. One only needs to activate this small, battery-powered device to receive the required assistance.

Stay Aware of Your Surroundings

Just a single moment of letting your guard down is enough for the unexpected to happen. Having situational awareness at all times will put you in a better position to take action at the earliest.

It’s always better to be safe and suspicious than sorry. When you’re vigilant, you won’t miss even the slightest abnormalities in your vicinity. For instance, someone may be constantly staring at you or acting strange.

They could have an eye on your phone or money, you never know. The minute something seems out of the ordinary, just excuse yourself from that place immediately. If it’s a concert, you can shift from your original position or inform one of the volunteers about the person’s fishy behavior.

Also, have some idea of getting your way around. It’s natural for us to rely on our smartphones these days for navigation. A general idea of the area comes in handy because it prevents you from drawing unnecessary attention to yourself. That means you are less likely to be an easy target.

Avoid Going Solo

Another pro tip from our end is to avoid traveling solo for an event if possible. Public events and concerts are usually big deals. Let’s consider Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour as an example.

A jaw-dropping 10 million+ people attended the concert. It’s a little too easy to get lost in such a vast ocean of people. Plus, the chances of jeopardizing one’s safety are also pretty high.

You can avoid unwanted hassles by going with a group of friends or family. This is all the more important when you plan on having a few drinks at the event. Even if you’re going solo, make some new friends at the new destination or the event.

The purpose is to have a support system in place, even if it is temporary. Two are better than one and there’s safety in numbers. You don’t have to spend every minute together but it’s important to stay in contact.

As we just saw, traveling to a new destination for an event comes with its share of risks. However, the rewards are also high as you get to experience something new and exciting. Just plan your trip wisely, take the necessary precautions, and you’ll not have to spend time worrying about the unexpected.

