10 Predictions for the Mobile Industry in 2025

Share



2025 offers the mobile industry the opportunity to redefine possibilities for consumers and businesses alike with enhanced user experiences and fresh revenue streams. However, the sector will also face significant challenges. Here are a few thoughts on what to expect from Dario Betti & Nicholas Rossman at the Mobile Ecosystem Forum

5G

One of the most significant developments in 2025 will be the maturity of 5G networks, which will become the backbone of mobile connectivity. By 2025, 5G is expected to have widespread global adoption, enabling ultra-fast speeds, low latency, and high-capacity networks. These capabilities will create new opportunities.

The mobile industry will benefit from increased demand for devices and services that harness 5G’s potential, such as advanced smartphones, IoT devices, and cloud-based applications. Mobile operators will also explore network slicing, offering tailored connectivity solutions to industries like manufacturing, logistics, and entertainment, unlocking additional revenue streams.

Augmented Reality (AR)

Overlaying digital information onto the real world, Augmented Reality (AR) enhances user experiences in several areas, including gaming, retail, and healthcare. AR is being used to create immersive shopping experiences, provide real-time information, and enhance training and education.

The rise of foldable mobile devices is further accelerating the adoption of AR, as foldable screens offer new possibilities for AR experiences. Foldable devices can enhance AR interactions by providing larger displays and more flexible form factors, leading to more immersive and engaging experiences.

While AR is expected to become more mainstream—with applications ranging from enhanced gaming experiences to practical tools for education, training, and retail—delivering these immersive experiences will demand significant computational resources, which may strain battery life and device performance.

Foldable devices

Improvements in flexible OLED technology and robust hinge mechanisms will likely make foldable smartphones more durable and affordable. However, challenges related to production costs and long-term durability remain. For instance, concerns about the lifespan of folding mechanisms and the susceptibility of foldable displays to scratches could hinder widespread adoption.

AI

Artificial Intelligence will play a central role in reshaping the mobile sector in 2025. AI-powered applications will enhance user experiences, from smarter virtual assistants to personalised content recommendations. AI will also drive advancements in mobile security.

On the enterprise side, AI will enable businesses to analyse massive amounts of mobile-generated data, providing insights into consumer behaviour and optimising operations. However, as AI becomes increasingly integrated, ethical considerations and the need for transparency in algorithms will remain pressing challenges.

RCS

Rich Communication Services (RCS) is an advanced messaging protocol that enhances the capabilities of traditional SMS and MMS messaging. It allows users to send messages with richer features, such as high-resolution images, videos, voice messages, read receipts, typing indicators, and group chats, all within the default messaging app on their devices.

One of the primary drivers of RCS growth in 2025 may be its role in enterprise communications, with businesses across industries such as retail, travel, finance, and healthcare embracing RCS as a channel for customer engagement. Unlike traditional SMS—which is limited to plain text and basic links—RCS allows brands to provide immersive and interactive experiences, such as enabling customers to book appointments, track deliveries, or complete purchases directly within the messaging app.

However, growth may vary in different regions as not all carriers or manufacturers support RCS in the same way.

Network APIs

For the mobile industry, network APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) enable mobile applications to leverage functionalities and services provided by telecommunications networks, cloud platforms, and other third-party systems. For example, APIs can allow an app to access a device’s location, send SMS messages, initiate phone calls, retrieve user data, or integrate with external services like payment gateways and social media platforms.

The importance of network APIs to the mobile industry lies in their ability to foster innovation, enhance user experiences, and streamline development processes. However, the growing reliance on APIs in the mobile industry will bring significant challenges in 2025, with security being a prime concern; APIs provide direct gateways to sensitive data and critical network functions.

Mobile Fraud

By 2025, mobile fraud is anticipated to evolve in both sophistication and scale as cybercriminals adapt to the growing reliance on mobile devices for everyday transactions and communications. The rise of mobile commerce, digital wallets, and contactless payments has made mobile devices central to financial and personal activities, and this centrality creates lucrative opportunities for fraudsters. The financial impact of mobile fraud in 2025 is expected to be staggering, perhaps exceeding $100 billion.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to play a dual role in the landscape of mobile fraud in 2025, acting as both a tool for combating fraud and a weapon in the hands of fraudsters.

In addition to technological efforts, addressing mobile fraud in 2025 will require collaboration among governments, businesses, and consumers. Regulatory frameworks will need to evolve to keep pace with emerging threats, ensuring that financial institutions and mobile service providers adhere to stringent security standards. Consumer education will play a critical role, as awareness of fraud tactics can help individuals avoid falling victim to scams.

Contactless

As digital wallets and mobile payment platforms become increasingly integrated into smartphones and wearable devices, consumers are likely to shift even further away from physical currency.

For businesses, a continuing shift to contactless payments will streamline operations and reduce the logistical challenges associated with handling cash. Retailers, restaurants, and even public transportation systems will likely adopt mobile payment solutions at a much higher rate, motivated by lower operational costs and faster transaction processing.

This trend is also expected to benefit small and micro-enterprises, as mobile payment systems offer a cost-effective way to accept digital payments without investing in traditional point-of-sale systems.



Esports

The rise of esports—the competitive playing of video games at a professional level—is expected to have a significant impact on the mobile industry. Mobile gaming, already a dominant segment of the gaming market, is increasingly becoming a cornerstone of the esports ecosystem. Esports is expected to reach a valuation exceeding $2 billion in 2025.

Platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, Huya and Trovo will continue to host massive audiences for esports events, with mobile players and creators playing a central role. This may drive demand for smartphones with superior cameras, high-quality microphones, and robust editing software, as aspiring esports players and streamers look to produce professional-grade content.

Scrutiny

Security will remain a top concern, particularly with the increase in IoT devices and interconnected systems, and regulatory frameworks will also evolve, with governments imposing stricter data privacy laws and addressing concerns about digital monopolies. Mobile companies will need to navigate these regulations while balancing innovation and compliance.

Summary

2025 will be a year of opportunity and innovation for the mobile sector, but there will also be challenges. Security and regulation will be huge issues. Mobile companies will need to remain agile.

Dario Betti and Nicholas Rossman are from MEF (Mobile Ecosystem Forum), a global trade body established in 2000 and headquartered in the UK with members across the world. As the voice of the mobile ecosystem, it focuses on cross-industry best practices, anti-fraud and monetisation. The Forum provides its members with global and cross-sector platforms for networking, collaboration and advancing industry solutions.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

