TikTok set to be banned in the US, Nokia opens design archive in Finland

TikTok’s bid to overturn a law which would see it banned or sold in the US from early 2025 has been rejected. The social media company had hoped a federal appeals court would agree with its argument that the law was unconstitutional because it represented a “staggering” impact on the free speech of its 170 million US users. But the court upheld the law, which it said “was the culmination of extensive, bipartisan action by the Congress and by successive presidents”. TikTok says it will now take its fight to the US Supreme Court, the country’s highest legal authority. BBC

We’ve been hearing a lot in recent weeks about the iPhone SE 4, which is expected to make an appearance in March 2025 – and a new report backs up what we’ve heard previously about the handset arriving with a brand new Apple 5G and Wi-Fi modem. This comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, one of the more reliable sources when it comes to Apple leaks – and while we’ve heard this particular rumor before, Gurman adds plenty of detail on top in his article. Tech Radar

Elon Musk may be riding high in the US with Donald Trump just weeks away from taking office, but fortunes of his electric carmaker, Tesla, are fading in Australia. Australian sales dropped again in November, contributing to the brand’s first annual decline. Tesla registered 2,540 sales in November, according to figures supplied by the Electric Vehicle Council. That’s a 35.5% drop compared with November 2023 and contributes to a 20.9% sales slide for the brand year to date. The Guardian



The mobile phones we loved then lost will go on show in Finland and online to reveal history of bestselling brand. “Everyone remembers their first Nokia,” says Mark Mason, who joined the telecoms company’s design team back in its 1990s heyday. “When you say the name, it evokes a memory.” This is not as hyperbolic as it sounds – in 1998, the Finnish consumer electronics company was the bestselling phone brand in the world, with 40% of the world market and 70% of the UK market. Guardian With PlayStation turning a grand old 30 years old, it’s worth taking some time to look back over five generations of the console, and revel in some of the finest games out there. We’ve had some great adventures, from zombie infested heartbreakers to eye-popping platformers that ease the soul. If you’re new to the Japanese brand, boy do you have some bangers to catch up on. If not and you just want to bask in the glory of brilliant titles, it’s easy to do with PlayStation Plus, as so many of the games that PlayStation laid down as its foundations are available to play for free. Gaming Bible November saw plugin EVs take 35.3% share of the UK auto market, up from 25.7% year on year. BEVs grew volume by 58% YoY, and took a quarter of the market, while PHEV volume was flat. Overall auto volume was 153,610 units, down 2% YoY. Tesla was the leading BEV brand in November. November’s sales figures saw combined plugin EVs take 35.3% share of the UK auto market, with full electrics (BEVs) taking 25.1%, and plugin hybrids (PHEVs) taking 10.2%. These compare with YoY shares of 25.7% combined, 15.6% BEV, and 10.1% PHEV. Clean Technica

