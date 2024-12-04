Telegram agrees to join Child Safety Scheme, scientists invent battery that never dies

Share



After years of ignoring pleas to sign up to child protection schemes, the controversial messaging app Telegram has agreed to work with an internationally recognised body to stop the spread of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) is used by major online services to help them detect and remove CSAM, and prevent its spread. Telegram had repeatedly refused to engage with it or any similar scheme. But, four months after its founder Pavel Durov was arrested in Paris for Telegram’s alleged failure to moderate extreme content, the platform has announced a U-turn. BBC

Meta’s decision to not remove three posts relating to the Southport stabbings that sparked UK-wide riots is being investigated by its independent oversight board. In the hours after three girls were murdered in Southport while attending a Taylor Swift-themed dance class, rumours spread online that the murderer was a Muslim asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK by boat. It later emerged that the suspect in the case, Axel Rudakubana, was born in Cardiff in Wales to a Christian family. Sky News

A diamond battery that never dies has been invented by British scientists and could power pacemakers and satellites for thousands of years. The battery is made up of lab-grown diamonds which encase a slice of the radioactive material carbon-14. Diamond’s semiconductor properties convert the radioactivity into electricity, the scientists say, while its ultra-hardness protects the battery and prevents the radioactivity from escaping and causing harm. Carbon-14 is used by archaeologists to date fossils and loses just half of its radioactivity every 5,700 years. Telegraph

Smartphones sold in Spain should carry a label warning users about their potential health impacts, experts have told the Spanish government, in a report that calls for doctors to ask about screen time during checkups. As Spain pushes forward with a draft law to limit children’s exposure to technology, the 50-member committee of experts has also called for minors to have limited exposure to digital devices until they are 13 to mitigate what they see as a public health problem. The Guardian



Who knew so many people carried such strong opinions on Jaguar. By now you too have probably formed your own opinion on that ‘ad’, the new branding, the bold colour palette and if people should be fired/strung up/stoned in the streets of Coventry or given the freedom of the city for being so bold, creative and willing to step away from the automotive marketing we’re regularly served that’s as appealing as an inflight meal. If you’re reading this you have seen the car, too. Type 00 in all its pink and blue glory. Bold, isn’t it? A cross between Lady Penelope’s hot rod and a Rolls-Royce Spectre Evo

A class action lawsuit against Apple was given the green light to proceed. The Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) of the United Kingdom rejected the request from Apple to block the case, essentially allowing a group of 1,566 app developers, later extended to nearly 13,000, to go forward with requesting Cupertino to repay £785 million, or about $995 million, in commission on apps.

The core argument is that Apple used its monopolistic power to make iOS users download apps over the App Store, therefore collecting a 30% commission on all purchases. The tech company wanted to block the case because UK courts have no jurisdiction over commissions on app sales made outside the United Kingdom, but the argument was rejected. GSM Arena

