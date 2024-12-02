Sony XM4 headphones are Cyber Monday bargain, Jaguar accused of abandoning loyal customers

Share



I’m calling it – Cyber Monday headphone deals have peaked with the Sony XM4. The formerly Award-winning Sony WH-1000XM4 can now be picked up for just £166.25 at Amazon in the Cyber Monday sales. Black Friday took the Sonys down to their lowest-ever price of £175 late last week, but the retail giant is now offering a further £8.75 promotional discount at checkout that surely won’t be around for long. (I’ve checked it out and it works, by the way.) Not only that but you also get four months of Amazon’s £10.99/month music streaming service for free as well as a 60-day Audible free trial with your purchase. WhatHiFi Wearable tech – currently dominated by smart watches – is a multi-billion dollar industry with a sharp focus on health tracking. Many premium products claim to accurately track exercise routines, body temperature, heart rate, menstrual cycle and sleep patterns, among others. Health Secretary Wes Streeting has talked about a proposal to give wearables to millions of NHS patients in England, enabling them to track symptoms such as reactions to cancer treatments, from home. But many doctors – and tech experts – remain cautious about using health data captured by wearables. I’m currently trying out a smart ring from the firm Ultrahuman – and it seemed to know that I was getting sick before I did. BBC

Bereaved families and MPs are urging the government to take tougher steps to protect younger teenagers from “horrific” content on social media. The Australian government’s decision to legislate for a smartphone ban for under 16s has reignited the debate in the UK about further restrictions, and a Labour MP is hoping to get government support for curbs on social media. Stuart Stephens is among those campaigning for the government to go further and spoke to Sky News. His son Olly was just 13 when he was murdered by other teenagers following a row which began on social media. Sky News



Jaguar has been accused of abandoning loyal customers and dealerships with its controversial rebrand, as the carmaker prepares to debut its new electric vehicle (EV) lineup. The company will unveil the “design vision concept” for its latest generation of cars – all of which will be battery-powered – at an art show in Miami, Florida, on Monday night. It is part of a historic shake-up that will see the marque target wealthier customers and slash the number of UK dealerships that can sell the luxury cars. Telegraph

Wuthering Waves got off to a sturdy start when it launched on PC and mobile earlier this year, but it actually feels like it’s on the cusp of truly blowing up. With fan sentiment high, and a PS5 release planned for 2nd January, the gacha could be about to massively increase its popularity as its big v2.0 update nears. Chinese titan Tencent clearly realises that, as it’s acquired a controlling stake in maker Kuro Games. It had already invested in the studio previously, but it’s now purchased 37% of the firm’s shares from Hero Entertainment, giving it 51.4% ownership of the developer. PushSquare

After 14 years Apple has finally redesigned the Mac mini. The new design is built from the ground up for the new Apple Silicon chips whereas the previous model was built for a variety of Intel chips. This means it can now be a lot smaller, and the mini has always been a small computer to begin with. The 2024 Mac mini comes with Apple’s latest M4 generation of chips. You get a choice of the base M4 as well as the more premium M4 Pro. There are also updated memory, storage, and connectivity options. The model we have for review today is the $599 base model, which features the M4 chip, 16GB of memory, and 256GB of storage. GSM Arena