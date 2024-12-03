Renault 5 EV and Renault Scenic win at The Car Expert Awards 2025

Share

Renault 5 E-Tech electric named “Best Small Car 2025” in The Car Expert Awards

Renault Scenic E-Tech 100% electric is “Best Medium Car 2025”

Awards chosen by an Expert Rating Index which aggregates and scores new car reviews from 35 of the UK’s top motoring titles

Renault 5 E-Tech electric starts from £22,995 OTR; available to order in January

Scenic E-Tech 100% electric available from £37,495 OTR

The Renault 5 E-Tech electric and the Renault Scenic E-Tech 100% electric have been recognised at the Car Expert Awards 2025, with the forthcoming supermini being named “Best Small Car” and the family-friendly SUV winning “Best Medium Car”.

The Car Expert calculates the winners of its annual awards by using an Expert Rating Index that compiles an overall score from new car reviews from 35 top automotive titles in the UK.

Explaining why the Renault 5 E-Tech electric won its “Best Small Car 2025” award, Stuart Mason, Editorial Director at The Car Expert said:

“After such an enormous amount of hype for the Renault 5’s return, it seemed impossible that the car would actually live up to expectations. Yet reviewers have been bowled over by the 5’s driving dynamics and sheer charm. The car industry needs EV heroes like the Renault 5 E-Tech, and it doesn’t disappoint.”

On naming the Renault Scenic E-Tech 100% electric the “Best Medium Car 2025”, he added:

“A stylish reinvention of a much-loved name, the new Renault Scenic E-Tech brings style and practicality to the family EV sector in a way that nothing else in its class can match. It is smooth, comfortable and refined to drive, with loads of battery range to cover every household need.”

Adam Wood, Managing Director Renault UK and Country Head Renault Group UK, said: “With these awards based on 35 reviews from experts across UK automotive media, there’s no arguing that these cars are the most highly-regarded today. As the Car Expert has found, Renault 5 and Renault Scenic are class leading in the small and medium car categories, regardless of how they are powered.”

When it goes on sale next month, the Renault 5 E-Tech electric will be priced from £22,995 OTR. Those who want to be amongst the first to experience the acclaimed pure-electric supermini can purchase an R-Pass for £150. Amongst other benefits, this allows customers to place an order before the general public. For more information on the Renault 5 E-Tech electric visit: https://www.renault.co.uk/electric-vehicles/R5-e-tech-electric.html

The Scenic E-Tech 100% electric is priced from £37,495 OTR. It offers 60kWh or 87kWh batteries for a range of up to 379 miles. For full details visit: https://www.renault.co.uk/electric-vehicles/scenic.html