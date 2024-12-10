Only 1 in 5 using two-factor authentication, Uswitch research finds

Share

8 in 10 Brits aware of two-factor authentication, but only 22% enable it across all accounts.

Over 33,600 people reported online account hacks in the past year, with victims collectively losing £1.4 million.

Over 60% of Brits use work laptops for personal tasks, risking malware or phishing attacks that could compromise personal and company data.

Uswitch Broadband’s latest survey sheds light on the gaps in digital safety habits and provides tips to help individuals better protect their personal information in an increasingly connected world.

While digital convenience allows us to bank, work, and connect with ease, it also exposes us to potential cyber threats. Recent data shows that more than 33,600 people reported online account hacks in the past year, with victims collectively losing £1.4 million.

Public Access Wi-Fi: How secure is it?

Public Wi-Fi is a convenient option for hybrid workers and students in cafés, libraries, and hotels, but it comes with serious risks. Many public networks lack encryption, leaving users’ data vulnerable to interception by attackers who can easily exploit them. According to Uswitch survey data, 64% of respondents connect to public Wi-Fi, with Gen Z (81%) and Millennials (75%) being the most frequent users.

Alarmingly, 51% of these users admit to accessing sensitive information, such as work files or banking, while connected, putting them at high risk of cyber threats. To stay secure, you should avoid using sensitive accounts on public Wi-Fi or use a VPN for added protection.

Weak Passwords: leaving the door open to hackers

Passwords remain our first line of defence, yet many people continue to use weak or repeated credentials. Worryingly, 34% of respondents use weak passwords, like pet names or birthdays, while 21% only change their passwords when prompted, and 8% never change them.

Despite 80% of Brits being aware of two-factor authentication (2FA), only 22% have enabled it across all their online accounts such as banking and social media, leaving many vulnerable. Gen Z faces even greater risks, with nearly 39% of 18-24-year-olds reporting that one or more of their accounts were hacked in the past 12 months.

To stay secure, it’s crucial to adopt strong, unique passwords, enable 2FA wherever possible, and update passwords regularly. Using a password manager can help generate and store complex passwords while reviewing security settings can reduce the risk of falling victim to scams or breaches.

Generational Divide

Online fraud is evolving, with scammers tailoring their tactics to exploit the vulnerabilities of different age groups. In the past year, over 17,000 reports of fraud originated from social media platforms, with Gen Z accounting for 37% of victims. Scams such as fake online stores, phishing links, and fraudulent job offers exploit their high social media usage, often appearing as ads or direct messages.

People aged 25-34 face significant financial losses due to investment scams promoted on social media. They represent 25% of victims targeted by fraudulent investment schemes and fake competitions, often framed as opportunities for quick financial gains.

Meanwhile, email fraud disproportionately affects those over 50, who account for 45% of email-related scam victims. This suggests they are less likely to detect phishing attempts with scams involving fake invoices, bank alerts, or charity donation requests exploiting their trust in email communications.

Says Max Beckett, Uswitch Broadband expert:

“In today’s digital landscape, safeguarding your online privacy is more crucial than ever. With the convenience of online access comes the responsibility to secure your personal and professional data. Many individuals are unknowingly leaving themselves vulnerable to cyber threats, making it essential to adopt stronger online security measures.”

Essential tips to help keep your home connection secure:

Be cautious of scams: Verify messages, links, and ads by checking the sender’s email for legitimacy and Googling the company to confirm authenticity. Avoid clicking on unknown links and only purchase from well-known or trusted providers.

Set 2FA: Enable two-factor authentication to access all of your key accounts, especially those accessed via your home broadband. This adds an extra layer of protection against unauthorised access.

Use strong, unique passwords: Create complex and unique passwords for your home broadband network and all connected devices. This prevents breaches and keeps your network secure.

Secure your home Wi-Fi: Ensure your Wi-Fi network is password-protected and encrypted. This prevents unauthorised users from accessing your broadband and potentially compromising your data.

Regularly update your router firmware: Keeping your router up to date ensures that you have the latest security features, protecting your home network from vulnerabilities.

Monitor connected devices: Regularly check which devices are connected to your home broadband. If you spot any unfamiliar devices, it may be a sign of unauthorised access.”

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

